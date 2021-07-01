Hertz makes exit from bankruptcy

Hertz, the car rental company that was an early victim of the pandemic, officially emerged from bankruptcy Wednesday. Its return was made possible in part by a red-hot market for rental cars.

The business was bloated with debt and was struggling to survive just 13 months ago. But a quick economic and travel rebound in recent months set off a bidding war to revive the company, which is more than 100 years old. The winning group of investors, led by Knighthead Capital Management, provided the company with $5.9 billion in capital.

The resolution of its bankruptcy allows Hertz to shed more than $5 billion in debt, including all of the corporate debt of Hertz Europe. The company also lined up access to nearly $10 billion in loans, credit lines and other debt.

"It sets them up very well," said Hamzah Mazari, an analyst at Jefferies, an investment bank.

By reducing its debt load, Hertz can make much-needed investments such as modernizing its technology and buying cars, he said.

Travel is rebounding around the country, and people are eager to rent cars after spending more than a year at home. Searches for rental cars and their prices have nearly doubled over the past two weeks compared with the same period in 2019, according to the Kayak travel website.

In some cities, cars can rent for more than $300 a day. Rentals are especially expensive in parts of the country where individuals and families have been flocking throughout the pandemic, such as beach and outdoor destinations. In Anchorage, Alaska, a rental can cost about $330 per day, according to Kayak. In Bozeman, Mont., it can run about $315 a day.

The high prices are partly the result of a car shortage, driven by supply chain disruptions and high demand for used cars throughout the pandemic.