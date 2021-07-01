Happy birthday (July 1): The big change of the year will be astounding, though not sudden or dramatic; it will happen by degrees. First, you're the car, and then you're the driver. Before you know what you want, you do what you're told. Then you learn of a glittering destination and a vision comes together in your mind to fuel this journey.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll get so much more done because you're doing it for the right reasons. Curiosity and wonder are motivators with seemingly endless fuel. They give and give.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your own self-interest is certainly part of what motivates you to act today, but it's only one small consideration of the many concerns vying for your attention. You'll carefully weigh out options to determine your next move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A smack to the ego can be more devastating than a physical hit, and ego wounds can be as debilitating as bodily injuries. The difference is that destruction to the ego makes a person much stronger.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll say the thing you wanted to hear. You'll give the help you wish someone would have given to you. You'll provide the very thing you most needed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A signal is coming from far off, barely audible, but annoying ... like a drippy faucet in a downstairs bathroom. The question on repeat: "Can I? Can I? Can I?" Yes, you can. You can, and you will. Go down and shut off this doubt.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's OK not to understand everything right away. In fact, it's better this way. The information assimilates in its own time, when it has relevance to you and when you're ready to do something about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to know what the conflict is to know that one exists. It's not always worth getting into. One way to erase tension from your life is to use your feet to walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Loosen your grip on the controls and give yourself a wide berth, too, because the most interesting things are going to happen quite on their own and in the margins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You think you're performing well despite your mixed feeling about the venues and institutions, and the few bad habits helping you cope. Then again, maybe you owe your good performance to this mixed bag of influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everyone is the star of their own show, though with some, you wouldn't know it. They seem to turn their story into an ensemble piece, and then take a seat in the audience to watch it play out. Not a bad tactic to try out today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get some distance between you and the problem. When you return, the solution will follow you back. Also, "home" is not a problem, but creating a temporary distance from home will also bring a favorable outcome. It's just time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today's outcome is a small bird, precariously perched, listening to the wind for answers. It could fall one way or the other. It could start building a nest where it is. It could fly to the heavens. You are the wind. Start whispering.

COSMIC OPPOSITION

To know awe is to experience something beyond what we initially comprehend. As Mars and Saturn move into an opposition, we have a sense of being stretched. We feel we must expand to accommodate the understanding of something bigger, and in that expansion comes an awareness of the interconnection of life.

COSMICALLY CURIOUS ABOUT… SELF-PARENTING (PART NINE)

The road to maturity involves becoming an increasingly adept parent to oneself. See the archives for parts 1-8. Whereas some signs can think of themselves as a vessel in which many personalities, ages and possibilities exist, for Scorpio, it’s more cut-and-dried than that. Scorpio isn’t totally comfortable swinging from a childlike mindset to that of an authority figure, preferring to embody one role at a time and be fully that. As the sign of life and death, Scorpio likes to move through an age and then let that one die when the year is over to be born into the new age.

Therefore, the key to mentoring oneself is really in checking in with others — claiming actual mentors who will advise, help and hold Scorpio accountable. Scorpios of every age thrive with a mentor, and it doesn’t have to be a person who is older than Scorpio either. The mentor’s role is to keep Scorpio on track with the goals, offer an outsider’s view, point out the pitfalls and provide resources and help to assist Scorpio in avoiding them. In short, self-parenting is a matter of choosing surrogate “parents.” Scorpios do best when they actively seek the assistance of people with more experience and follow their advice.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Born under a maternal star, Diana, Princess of Wales, exemplified the maternal and nurturing nature of her sign. With her natal Mercury, the communication planet, also in Cancer, Princess Diana was a mother figure to multitudes beyond her own family. With grace and nobility, the princess followed the path of her philanthropic Aquarius moon with work that lives on in the form of commemorative charities and projects set up to help those in need.