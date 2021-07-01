Iran oil workers striking for better pay

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Thousands of workers in Iran's vast energy industry have gone on strike over the past week to press demands for better wages and conditions at oil facilities, Iranian media outlets reported Wednesday. The widespread demonstrations underscore the mounting economic pressures on the country as it struggles to secure relief from crippling sanctions.

Footage has spread across social media showing construction workers at 60 oil and petrochemical installations, largely in the country's oil-rich south, walking off their jobs in protest. In some videos, cars honk and crowds of workers cheer as they stream into the dusty roads, the refinery's hulking white storage tanks receding behind them.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed Wednesday to "solve" oil workers' grievances and sought to assuage fears over any economic reverberations.

He said the labor demonstrations were mainly limited to private construction workers on temporary contracts at the plants and would not hurt Iran's oil production. The protests have not yet reached the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company, where some 200,000 workers receive wages three times as high and better protections under Iran's labor law.

"We do not have and we will not have any problem in the production, transfer, distribution and export of oil," Rouhani told his weekly Cabinet meeting. "I promise the workers of the oil industry that their problems will be solved."

The striking workers at remote facilities in the southern desert reaches of the country, where summer temperatures exceed 120 degrees, are pushing for wages on par with their counterparts in the state oil company. They also want 10 days off a month to visit their families in faraway cities. The contractors currently get about $200 a month, just one day off per week and 2½ vacation days a month.

Iran's oil sector, the lifeblood of its economy, has been devastated by the impact of American sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.

With the coronavirus pandemic worsening Iran's economic woes, inflation has spiraled over 40%, exacting a heavy toll on ordinary laborers. Workers have staged scattered, low-level strikes in various cities and industries over salary, retirement and pension issues in recent months.

There have been no reports of tough action against the strikers by security forces. Human rights groups have nonetheless raised the alarm, citing the country's history of crackdowns on popular unrest.

Information for this article was contributed by Nasser Karimi of The Associated Press.