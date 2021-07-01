Journalist's tenure bid OK'd

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Wednesday approved a plan to offer tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.

The board voted 9-4 to accept the application for tenure at a special meeting that included a closed session.

The gathering of the trustees came a day before Hannah-Jones was scheduled to start work at the journalism school. But her attorneys announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure.

The announcement by Hannah-Jones' attorneys prompted a call from Student Body President Lamar Richards, who's also a trustee, for the board to convene a special meeting.

Hannah-Jones was not present for the board meeting, and her lawyers didn't immediately respond to questions for comment on Wednesday's decision. Board Chairman Richard Stevens had earlier declined comment through the school on the specific nature of Wednesday's meeting.

The university announced in April that Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project that focused on the country's history of slavery, would be joining the journalism school's faculty as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism in July with a five-year contract. The 1619 Project has drawn criticism from some conservatives.

Hannah-Jones' tenure application was later halted because she did not come from a "traditional academic-type background," and a trustee who vets the lifetime appointments wanted more time to consider her qualifications, university leaders had said.

The school has said little about why tenure was not offered at the time. But prominent donor Walter E. Hussman Jr., after whom the university's journalism school is named, said that he had emailed university leaders before the process was halted, challenging her work as "highly contentious and highly controversial."

Hussman is chairman of WEHCO Media, Inc., the parent company of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"I expressed my concerns about the 1619 Project to the University," Hussman said in a statement after learning of the trustees' vote. "I was especially concerned that the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media would become more closely associated with the 1619 Project than the school's core value of objectivity, impartiality, integrity, the pursuit of truth, and the separation of news and opinion.

"But as I have said repeatedly, expressing a concern is the limit of what any donor should do in such a situation. I respect that academic freedom requires that the authority for hiring faculty rests solely with the University," he said.

Hussman, the publisher of the Democrat-Gazette and a UNC graduate, had criticized aspects of the 1619 Project in emails to university leaders, including Susan King, the dean of the Hussman School. But he said in an interview in June that he did not want to influence the board's decision on Hannah-Jones, but rather wanted to "make them more knowledgeable about the 1619 Project."

Hussman, who has pledged $25 million to the journalism school, said that any decision on Hannah-Jones' role at the university would not affect his future donations.

"I look forward to meeting her and discussing journalism," he said in the statement. "Our plan is to continue to support the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media in advocating for the core values."

The earlier decision by trustees to halt Hannah-Jones' tenure submission sparked a torrent of criticism from within the community. It ultimately revealed a depth of frustration over the school's struggles to answer long-standing concerns about the treatment of Black faculty members, staffers and students.

Several hundred UNC students had gathered near the chancellor's office Friday to demand that trustees reconsider tenure for Hannah-Jones.

After the trustees' closed session Wednesday afternoon, the doors to their gathering place were reopened to the public shortly after 6 p.m. A police presence was increased in the hallway adjacent to the meeting room before the vote was taken.

Protesters had been turned back earlier Wednesday in an attempt to enter the building where the meeting was being held.

Sarah Miles, from left, a current graduate student, Carol Shirley, an alumni, and Deborah Dwyer, a doctoral candidate, gather on the steps of Carroll Hall, where the UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media is located, before the university's Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hannah-Jones is a key architect of The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine that explored the bitter legacy of racism. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP)

Protesters and interested parties gather outside the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, where the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees may vote on tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones. Weeks of tension over the hiring of investigative journalist Hannah-Jones at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will now come down to a decision from the school's board of trustees on whether to offer her tenure. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP)