July 4th event is drive-up display

The Pine Bluff Festival Association and the Parks and Recreation Department of the city will host the annual 4th of July Fireworks Display in a drive-up setting at 9 p.m. Sunday from the softball complex in Regional Park.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the city and the state, all patrons are asked to remain in their cars and practice social distancing, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas' largest fireworks show will be presented by Display Partners. Limited parking will be available, but the display can be seen from several vantage points and surrounding areas.

While parked for the fireworks display, people can listen on their radios to musical entertainment that will be presented at 8:30 p.m. on 99.3 "The Beat" by Bluff City Radio and provided by Billy Coble.

"Through the cooperation and support of Mayor Shirley Washington, [County] Judge Gerald Robinson, [Police] Chief Kelvin Sergeant, and [Fire] Chief Shawn Howell, we will celebrate July 4th safely lighting up the night's sky," according to the release.

In the event of severe weather, the fireworks display would be rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday.

"We appreciate Simmons Bank, Relyance Bank, and Kiswire Inc. for being our signature sponsors once again," the release said.

Details: Pine Bluff Festival Director Kerry Battle, (870) 209-0186, or Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover, (870) 536-0920.