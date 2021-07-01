ART: 'Layman' exhibit uses jail to frame paintings

There are four jail cells in North Little Rock's Burns Park.

They are in a low, rectangular metal structure nestled among the pines near the 12th hole of the Blue disc golf course and just west of Funland Amusement Park. Built in 1915, it was part of the jail in North Little Rock's City Hall before being moved to the park in the 1960s by Mayor William Fewell "Casey" Laman as a place where children could play.

For a few hours each Saturday since June 3, this box that once held prisoners has been the site of "Layman," the first solo exhibit by Little Rock artist Hunter Foster.

The exhibit — its title is a play on words with a nod to the blue-collar layman and Mayor Laman, who served four terms from 1958-'72 — is presented by North Little Rock/Chicago gallery Good Weather. It continues from noon-3 p.m Saturday and July 10.

A visit on a Saturday last month showed just how novel this show is. The shaded structure may have once been a place to lock up shady dudes, but with its woven metal checkerboard pattern and shoebox footprint, it is curiously modern.

“Tunica” — 2021, dyed canvas, house paint on wood — by Little Rock artist Hunter Foster, is part of the “Layman” exhibit, which hangs in a structure in Burns Park that was once part of the North Little Rock city jail. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Sean Clancy)

It's open, there are no doors, and the viewer navigates from cell to cell to see Foster's work. It may seem incongruous, but these colorful canvas circles appear to be perfectly at home here.

Foster, 28, has nine pieces that hang in the cells and on the outside wall. They resemble targets, which brings to mind the work of abstract expressionist Jasper Johns. But rather than presenting a target symbol on a traditional surface, Foster uses hand-dyed canvas strips wound around a wooden core to create a support for his work.

The edges of the material form a tightly wrapped three-dimensional artwork that is equal parts painting and sculpture.

Foster started using strips of canvas to make paintings about six years ago.

"What I was interested in is that the process of winding the canvas creates a surface that is made of the edges of the cloth," he says. "It's a homogeneous, flat surface, but it's made completely out of the margins of the cloth. There's an inversion; you're seeing the surface and the edge at the same time."

Hunter Foster, “Till,” — 2021, dyed canvas, house paint on wood (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Haynes Riley, courtesy of the artist and Good Weather, North Little Rock and Chicago)

Foster grew up in North Little Rock and earned a degree in painting and textiles from the Art Institute of Chicago. This fall he enters Yale to begin work on his master of fine arts in painting.

He knew about the former jail as a teenager when he played tennis on the nearby courts and says his father used to play there as a child. When Good Weather founder Haynes Riley pitched the idea of having a show in the structure, Foster was intrigued.

"There's something about the site being a jail," he says. "There's a lot in that, especially in the political and cultural moment we're in now."

He connects the site to modernism and also the Russian avant-garde movement, which entered an influential new phase in 1915, the same year the jail was built, with the "Last Futurist Exhibition of Paintings 0, 10," in St. Petersburg.

"The modernist artists were invested in the notion of autonomy in art, and that artistic labor itself is like a source of freedom," Foster says. "There are ideas that are at play in the work — notions of autonomy and freedom that are opposed to the aspect of the jail, this place that was the absolute restriction of freedom and autonomy."

Riley says that Foster "was able to key in on the specificity of the place and space that it resonated with the work. The paintings had this relationship with abstraction and geometry and sensitivity to the site we are presenting them in."

With a Burns Park tennis court in the background, Hunter Foster’s “Love-love” — 2021, Dyed canvas, oil on wood — was also inspired by the 1915 show “Last Futurist Exhibition of Paintings, 0,10” in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Haynes Riley, courtesy of the artist and Good Weather, North Little Rock and Chicago)

"Till," with its rough edges of canvas, looks like brown shag carpet with a magenta ring along its outer edge. The earthy color is similar to the paint of the building. "Concert" re-creates the checkerboard design of the jail's metal weave, while "Love-love" is a nod toward the nearby tennis courts as well as the "0, 10" Russian exhibit.

Foster's skills with color and design are also shown in pieces like "Tunica," with its white, green, yellow and red rings, and the grays and blues of "Fountain," which hangs in harmony on a wall someone has previously splattered with energetic, green graffiti.

Galleries go to a lot of trouble to make sure lighting is perfectly placed and adjusted, but "Layman" rightfully puts its faith in natural light. The shadows made as the sun passes overhead add a subtle drama that can't be re-created with electricity.

Foster admits, though, that the lighting was a bit of a concern at first.

"It was both interesting and a little anxiety-producing," he says with a chuckle. "These were made in my studio and the color changes when you bring them outside. There's a shifting in how you understand them. But it's really stunning. There is something chapel-like about the space."

Hunter Foster, “Layman”