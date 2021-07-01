Lonoke County deputy fired after fatally shooting teen

A Lonoke County sheriff’s office deputy who shot and killed a McRae teen last week has been fired after an internal investigation, Sheriff John Staley said Thursday in a video posted to social media.

Sgt. Michael Davis shot and killed Hunter Brittain, 17, about 3 a.m. June 23 during a traffic stop on Arkansas 89 just south of Cabot.

“Our policy says the deputy must activate the camera before encountering any member of the public while taking official action and certainly during any traffic stop,” Staley says in the video. “My review of this deputy’s action has determined that he did not activate his body camera in a timely way.”

Staley said there is no video of the actual shooting, only the aftermath.

“Due to that failure, I have terminated the employment of this deputy,” Staley said.

Brittain was shot three times while he held a can of anti-freeze in his hand, Jesse Brittain, the teen's uncle, told reporters. Jesse Brittain previously said the McRae teen was working on the transmission on his truck at Mahoney’s Body Shop near Cabot and was pulled over while test-driving his vehicle.

Arkansas State Police, the agency investigating the shooting, has released few details and hasn't confirmed statements released by the family. Police have said Brittain was driving a truck on Arkansas 89 just south of Cabot when he was stopped by Davis.

Police said Brittain was transported to a North Little Rock hospital where he died. Davis was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation’s completion.

Jesse Brittain said Wednesday the family has retained attorneys who also represented the family of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. The attorneys, Devon Jacob and Benjamin Crump, are nationally recognized civil-rights attorneys.