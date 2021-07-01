Magnolia's MuleKick opening second eatery in El Dorado's former Griffin Restaurant

Magnolia restaurant MuleKick is taking over the former Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St. in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District.

The target opening date for the new restaurant, to be called MuleKick@MAD, is in mid-September.

It will follow the Magnolia menu focus on “next level pizza, wings and locally sourced craft beer selection,” according to a news release. MuleKick's Christy Ouei explained that her kitchen makes its own pizza dough, tosses it by hand and makes its pies with special recipes.

Ouei said that eventually the El Dorado menu would include seasonal entrees and unique appetizers, and offer Sunday brunch. The new restaurant will also feature live music several times a week, plus trivia nights “and more,” the news release says.

Remodeling plans will turn the more formal Griffin Restaurant into a “laid-back, hip space,” including fire pits outside along Locust Street. The plan also involves expanding the interior to allow for more seating and private dining options.

Griffin, located in a 1920s automotive building, closed in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Ouei said a job fair July 16-17 in the Murphy Arts District will seek servers, concessionaires, hosted-events staff, kitchen staff and bartenders. More details on the application and interview process will be posted on the website, mulekickatmad.com.