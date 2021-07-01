LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Mayberry to play Front Porch; rockin' circus in town

Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday for the reopening of the Front Porch stage, 129 S. West St., outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free. Organizers suggest taking chairs or blankets for seating.

Mayberry, a native of Mount Ida, now lives in Hot Springs where he has a "day job" as the owner of Mayberry Builders. He and his band had performed on the stage in 2018 and 2019 and had planned to play there in 2020 but the pandemic spoiled that.

◼️ A couple of unusual events will fill the entertainment calendar for the second weekend since the Rev Room reopened after a silent year. Dancefestopia, at 8 p.m. Friday, will feature Pineapplebeatz, Cesar, Broganic, Speedshift, Dick Richards, DJ Sego, 3ros and Dznvtz. Tickets are $15.

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue (named after the most successful Broadway musical of the late '30s — and a movie in 1941) and described as a "rock-n-roll circus thrill show where some of the deadliest stunts in live entertainment are performed to loud crowd-pleasing musical tracks" will be held from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 and $40.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ The Going Jessies will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday and the Rodney Block Collective will perform from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the final weekend of entertainment at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Cory Fontenont will perform at 6 p.m. today; Grand Trio will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Get Off My Lawn will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 414-0843; jjsgrill.com.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag will perform from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 1501 N. University Ave., Little Rock; (501) 904-1127.

◼️ The Crumbs will perform at 10 p.m. Friday and Bluesboy Jag will perform during an "all-star blues jam" from 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7 each night. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts, along with opening act Lil Skinny Band, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ The first Rail Yard Roots Music Revue & Festival on Saturday will open with Sarah Cecil at noon, Christine DeMeo at 1 p.m., the Amy Garland Band at 2 p.m., The Going Jessies at 3 p.m., Rachel Fields at 4 p.m., Fonky Donkey at 5:15 p.m., Mellow House (featuring Rena Wren) at 6:30 p.m. and the Gravelyard Bluegrass Band at 7:30 p.m. at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. Admission is $5. Patrons are asked to bring chairs. (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ "Friday Night Live" will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday and "Saturday Music Madness" will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ JoBuck, along with Hellcamino, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Admission each night will be $10. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

CONWAY

Randall Shreve will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Deshon & Luke will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; Huckleberry Jam will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and the Sam Allbright Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com.

EL DORADO

Snoop Dogg as well as opening act Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have canceled their Oct. 2 concert at the MAD Amphitheater, "due to circumstances beyond our control," according to a news release from the Murphy Arts District, which stated "Refunds will automatically be credited to the card used for purchase within the next 14 days. If you would like your refund credited to a different card, please email danielh@eldofest.com with your order number. If you paid cash, you can stop by the box office with your ticket for a cash refund." The box office is open M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 101 E. Locust St.

HOT SPRINGS

Kenny Mann & the Danger Zone will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the lobby of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, Central Avenue and Fountain Street, Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Amie Bishop will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sometimes Sideways will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blitzed Pig, 4330A Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-5225.

◼️ DJ-Roc will preside at 8 p.m. at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Shannon Hushaw will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

RUSSELLVILLE

An Independence Day Celebration will be held at 320 W. C St. in downtown Russellville from 5-8:15 p.m. Sunday. The Back Bats will perform from 6-8 p.m. on the Depot Park stage. Admission is free. See mainstreetrussellville.com.