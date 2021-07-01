MCHS hosts spring sports banquet

ANDERSON, Mo. — For the first time in two years, spring sports athletes at McDonald County High School had an awards night.

After missing the 2020 season due to the closing of school because of covid-19, McDonald County High School spring sports teams got back on the field for the 2021 season.

Awards for the baseball, boys’ and girls’ track, girls’ soccer and boys’ golf team were presented at a banquet held on June 22 at MCHS.

BASEBALL

The highlight of the baseball team’s season was winning the West Division of the Big 8 Conference with a 5-1 record. McDonald County finished the season with an overall record of 15-14.

First-team all-state catcher Cole Martin was named the team’s MVP, while Weston Gordon was named the Pitcher of the Year.

Other awards include Wade Rickman, Baserunner of the Year; Jack Parnell, Defensive Player of the Year; Ethan Lett, Mustang Leadership Award; Fisher Sanny, junior varsity MVP; and Ethan Francisco, Lett and Rickman, four-year commitment.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

The girls’ soccer team was young and inexperienced, dominated by freshman and sophomores.

The team did manage to win one match during the season, a 3-0 win over Pittsburg, Kan.

Kadence Elliott was named Player of the Year. Anna Clarkson was named Offensive Player of the Year and Samara Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year. Yarecci Quintero earned the Varsity Character Award, while Erika Medina took the Junior Varsity Character Award.

TRACK

The highlight of the track team’s season was Mariana Salas qualifying for state in the javelin. Salas earned the girls’ team MVP for throws.

Kaycee Factor was the overall team MVP, while Sosha Howard won the MVP for jumps. Anna Belle Price and Gissele Reyes were named the “Climb” Athlete of the Year.

For the boys, Andrew Moritz was the throws MVP, Josh Pacheco was the MVP for jumps, and Hunter Leach was the Runner of the Year. Other Awards were Garrett Gricks, “Climb” Athlete of the Year; Junior Eliam, Newcomer of the Year; and Kaidan Campbell and J.J. Cisneros, four-year commitment.

BOYS’ GOLF

Parker Toney just missed qualifying for state and was named the team’s MVP.

Cory Creason was named the Most Improved.