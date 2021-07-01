Missouri pushes for vaccinations as virus surges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said Missouri wants to increase the state's lagging covid-19 vaccination rate as it deals with a big spike in cases and hospitalizations.

The state health department Wednesday reported 854 newly confirmed cases -- one of the largest single-day totals since February -- and nine new deaths. The increase is driven largely by a jump in cases in southwestern and northern Missouri, areas hit hard by the fast-spreading delta variant.

Hospitalizations have risen sharply over the past month, mostly in the southwestern part of the state. State data shows that 334 people are hospitalized with covid-19, including 124 in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations in mid-May was 86.

"The bottom line that people need to know: This virus is still here, and it's going to be here," Parson told reporters gathered at his Capitol office. "It's just not going to go away."

Parson said 18- to 29-year-olds, who are less likely to get seriously ill from the virus, can spread it to others who are at higher risk. He said he especially wants to raise the inoculation rate for 40- to 50-year-olds and added that the state is focused on a marketing campaign to increase vaccinations.

Asked about offering an incentive for people to get vaccinated, Parson said all options are on the table but that he's wary of paying people for something he considers a "personal responsibility."

Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 54.2% of Americans have at least one shot, and 46.4% are fully vaccinated. In Missouri, 44.4% of people have received at least one shot, with 39% fully vaccinated.

Some health officials are worried that Fourth of July gatherings could further the spread of the virus. Jon Mooney, assistant director at the Springfield-Greene County health department, urged precautions such as masks for those who are not fully vaccinated.

"With the increase, and increase in infectiousness, we think it's more and more likely to have continued spread," Mooney said at a news conference Tuesday.

Hospital officials in the Kansas City area raised alarms Wednesday on a daily University of Kansas Health System call.

Truman Medical Center's chief medical officer, Mark Steele, said none of the hospital's 14 covid-19 patients were fully vaccinated. Some were in their 30s and 40s, The Kansas City Star reported.

"The risk obviously for everyone in general is that if we continue to have people where the virus can infect, then we're at risk for developing additional mutations, and we hope we don't get one that then renders the current vaccine somewhat ineffective," Steele said.

MASK RULES

As the highly contagious delta variant surges in areas with low vaccination rates, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the agency is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing.

Walensky said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that "we've always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment," but she added that CDC guidelines broadly indicate those who are vaccinated don't need to wear masks.

Health officials in California's Los Angeles County are recommending that people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status.

Separately, the World Health Organization has reiterated its long-standing recommendation that everyone wear masks to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Walensky said Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the "context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different than us here in the United States," since less than 15% of the world is vaccinated.

As for the recommendation by officials in Los Angeles County, Walensky said that "we are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination, and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level."

CALIFORNIA CASES

Los Angeles County's recommendation to continue masking for vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike marks an abrupt shift in tone after states and localities have dropped most mask mandates and social distancing requirements in recent weeks.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cited a growing share of new cases linked to the delta variant, which was first detected during India's surge of infections and has upended reopening plans across the globe, in "strongly recommending" a return to masking. Los Angeles dropped its mask mandate for vaccinated people along with the rest of California on June 15, with limited exceptions for public transportation, hospitals and schools.

County health officials said 123 people were infected with the delta variant from June 4-18. Ten were fully vaccinated, and none of those people needed hospital care. Three people infected with the variant were partially vaccinated, and 110 were not vaccinated; two people were hospitalized.

Los Angeles officials are also concerned by reports of fully vaccinated people contracting cases of the delta variant in Israel and want to learn more about the variant and how it spreads.

"We want to make sure we understand that people who are fully vaccinated aren't getting infected in large portions or small portions in a way that allows them to unknowingly transmit to others," Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.

"This is really, hopefully, a temporary recommendation as we learn more about what this virus is actually doing," Davis said. "This is one of the easier things to do. It doesn't disrupt your daily routine, it doesn't disrupt business, and it doesn't disrupt the economy. It's just a mask, but it's very helpful."

The World Health Organization on Friday urged fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks in light of the variant's rapid spread. Israel on Sunday reinstated an indoor mask mandate, which had been lifted two weeks ago, in response to a spike in delta variant cases, but it declined to adopt more stringent restrictions because of its high vaccination rate.

SHORT OF THE GOAL

Despite the U.S.' high vaccination rates compared with the world as a whole, President Joe Biden's goal to get 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July is unachievable, the White House acknowledged last week.

Sixty-six percent of American adults had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine as of Monday. The 70% mark is a step toward reaching herd immunity, which is increasingly important as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Despite efforts focused on vaccinating young, hesitant and rural Americans, the U.S. is unlikely to reach the 70% mark until sometime around Aug. 10, according to a Washington Post projection based on current vaccination rates.

As of Monday, 20 states and the District of Columbia had or were projected to have 70% of adults receive their first dose by the Fourth of July. Most of those states are coastal, with many in the Northeast. The first states to reach that mark were New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont, nearly two months ago.

In Idaho, only 52.6% of adults had received at least one dose as of Monday, a pace that projects the state will not reach 70% until May 9. A survey released by Idaho Gov. Brad Little that polled 300 unvaccinated Idahoans found that 55% said they definitely will not get vaccinated, and most said they could not be swayed by incentives.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards last month announced a $1 million lottery prize in hopes of drumming up more vaccinations. Only 48.3% of adults there had received their first shot, a rate that would put Louisiana at 70% on May 18.

Only 45.9% of adults in Mississippi had received their first shot. At that rate, the state wouldn't get to 70% until June 25, 2022.

If the pace of vaccinations continues to decline, then it's possible that some states may never reach 70%. As Biden said during his May 4 announcement, addressing vaccine hesitancy has in some ways proved more difficult than the logistics of vaccine distribution.

Information for this article was contributed by Summer Ballentine and Jim Salter of The Associated Press and by Naema Ahmed, Nick Kirkpatrick, Dan Keating, Fenit Nirappil, Lena H. Sun and Miranda C. Green of The Washington Post.