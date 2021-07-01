• Television actress Allison Mack, who played a key role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for the group's spiritual leader. Mack, best known for her role in the series "Smallville," had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and began cooperating with federal prosecutors against NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Prosecutors credited her with helping them show how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials. At her sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y., Mack renounced the self-improvement guru. "I made choices I will forever regret," she said, also telling the judge she was filled with "remorse and guilt." She also reiterated her apologies to the those she drew into NXIVM. While U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told Mack that he believed her apology was sincere, he said she deserved a serious sentence for using her celebrity to groom victims as an "essential accomplice to Raniere's monstrous crimes." Mack, 38, was once part of the inner circle of Raniere, whose group attracted millionaires and actors among its adherents. Prosecutors said she became a "master" for "slaves" she ordered "to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere." As authorities closed in, Raniere, now 60, fled to Mexico with Mack and others. He was arrested and sent back to the United States in March 2018. Last year, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges

• Chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen were awarded a top Spanish prize Wednesday for their international relief work promoting healthful food. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards awarded the 51-year-old Andres and the nonprofit group he founded its $56,700 Award of Concord for "offering extraordinarily fast and efficient on-the-ground response to social and nutritional emergencies." Born in northern Spain in 1969, Andres moved to the United States in 1991 and was later naturalized. He helped popularize Spanish cuisine, especially the tapa, in the United States before he also became heavily involved in humanitarian work. Andres founded the World Central Kitchen in 2010 after doing aid work in Haiti. Since then, it has been active in deploying field kitchens to respond to food crises in the United States and abroad. The organization served more than 3.6 million meals in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Last year, Andres dedicated some of his U.S. restaurants to help feed people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.