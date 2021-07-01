Fire safety company to buy Arkansas firm

A Virginia-based fire safety provider announced Wednesday that it will acquire AAA Fire Safety, a fire protection equipment supplier with headquarters in Siloam Springs.

VSC Fire & Security Inc. of Ashland, Va., serves the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions and has offices -- including one in Cabot -- that provide inspection and installation of fire sprinkler, fire alarm, security, life safety and low-voltage protection systems.

"The acquisition of AAA Fire Safety is an important move in achieving our growth goals," said Michael Meehan, president and chief executive officer of VSC. "As we continue to seek out new opportunities, we are committed to investing in quality partners who mutually value delivering integrated, cutting-edge fire protection and safety services to our customers."

In addition to Arkansas, VSC serves residential and commercial customers in Missouri and Oklahoma.

"I'm confident that VSC is the right team with the right vision to move our company forward and continue fueling our growth in this region and outward," said Sam Campbell, owner of AAA Fire Safety.

VSC is a privately held company with more than 1,200 employees and has 20 offices in nine states.

-- Andrew Moreau

Chlorine plant is set for Louisiana rebuild

WESTLAKE, La. -- A southwest Louisiana chlorine plant that burned last year after Hurricane Laura will get a $170 million replacement.

The Toronto-based owners and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced plans Wednesday for the new Biolab Inc. plant in Westlake.

It will produce a significantly greater amount of swimming pool products than the one it's replacing, which was built in 1979, and it will restore jobs lost to the fire, according to a news release.

The plant's staff "worked to secure the site and then get it ready to bring us back better than we were before," said Jeff Schmitt, chief operating officer for KIK Consumer Products of Toronto.

The company's Biolab division, based in Lawrenceville, Ga., expects to finish the plant next year, keeping 19 jobs and adding 82 with an average salary of $76,000.

The company is expected to use a state program providing up to 80% in property tax breaks.

-- The Associated Press

Index picks up 6.21, ends day at 626.28

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 626.28, up 6.21.

"The S&P 500 posted a small gain to close the second quarter at a record high led by the energy sector following a larger than expected crude drawdown," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.