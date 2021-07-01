Aakayla Gunn, 9, of Belton, Mo., proved that she was ready to be a big sister when she caught her new sibling, Aubree Rose, when their mother, Angelica Gunn, started having contractions at home and gave birth a week before her due date.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, a Piru, Calif., woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her cellphone — later found in an Uber — and was shown on video grabbing at him as he tried to leave a New York City hotel, has pleaded innocent to a New York hate crime charge.

Richard Lee, co-owner of a Portland, Maine, company that sells frozen dumplings, managed to reroute a custom dumpling-making machine made in China that was inadvertently sent to Portland, Ore., but said the cost to redirect the shipment was almost as much as the machine itself.

Jim Walsh, a Republican state legislator from Aberdeen, Wash., who drew criticism after wearing a yellow Star of David during a speech to a conservative group that opposes covid-19 vaccination mandates, later called the star “an echo from history” on social media, adding, “In the current context, we are all Jews.”

Ryan Ashe, fire chief of James City County, Va., said fire crews rescued 28 people who became stuck on the Griffon roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg when it unexpectedly stopped in the middle of a ride.

Jennifer Richardson and Debby Osterberger, homeowners in Baton Rouge, are being criticized by their neighbors after a flock of nearly 60 ducks took a shine to the two women and began waiting at their front doors to follow them during walks around the neighborhood.

John King, Georgia’s insurance commissioner, said four people, including two former employees of a fast food restaurant in Eastman, have been arrested on arson, conspiracy and obstruction charges after the May 22 firebombing of the eatery.

Luis Victoria Dominguez, 33, of La Paz, Mexico, faces up to 20 years in prison after authorities said he tried to break into an airplane cockpit and then broke his leg when he opened an emergency exit and jumped from the taxiing aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport.

Joseph Vaudo, 70, the former owner of a seafood market in Sandwich, Mass., faces counts of vandalism and illegal dumping after being accused of turning off the power to a lobster tank owned by the business that took over his space, killing hundreds of the crustaceans.