Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Springdale

• Brandon Stroud, 25, of 307 Terry Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Stroud was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Beasa Peter, 42, of 5160 B Southwood Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Peter was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremy Treat, 28, of 2923 Greenwich St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Treat was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT