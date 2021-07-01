Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Springdale

• Brandon Stroud, 25, of 307 Terry Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Stroud was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Beasa Peter, 42, of 5160 B Southwood Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Peter was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremy Treat, 28, of 2923 Greenwich St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Treat was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.