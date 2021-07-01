Not backing off, Ethiopia says

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's government said Wednesday that its military could reenter the capital of the rebellious Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago.

Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had withdrawn from Tigray. That could not immediately be confirmed and Eritrean officials did not respond to questions, but the withdrawal would be another major development in the nearly eight-month war.

Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force, spoke to reporters in Ethiopia's first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region Monday in a dramatic turn in the fighting.

The Tigray forces that have retaken key areas after some of the war's fiercest fighting have rejected the cease-fire, calling it a "sick joke' and vowing to chase out Ethiopian and Eritrean forces.

There will be no negotiations with Ethiopia until communications, transport and other services that have been cut or destroyed for much of the war are restored, the Tigray forces' spokesman, Getachew Reda, said Wednesday.

"We have to make sure that every inch of our territory is returned to us, the rightful owners," Getachew said, adding that Ethiopian forces are still fighting to regain territory and Eritrean forces still control a "significant part" of the region.

That contrasted with Redwan's comment that "the Eritrean army has withdrawn" from Tigray. He didn't respond to questions for more details. The U.S. said Tuesday that it had not yet seen a statement from Eritrea saying it was committed to the cease-fire.

The situation in Tigray remained "extremely fluid," the United Nations said, adding that Tigray forces now control the regional capital, Mekele, as well as Shire and the towns of Axum, Adwa and Adigrat.

One aid worker said the organization's internal assessments showed that Eritrean forces had pulled back only to border areas. The aid worker, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, added that "several thousand" Tigray fighters passed through Shire on Wednesday morning, saying they were going to Hitsats to the west to fight.

The longtime president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, has long been an enemy of Tigray's leaders, who for years dominated key positions in Ethiopia's government and military before being sidelined by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Witnesses have accused the Eritrean soldiers of some of the worst atrocities in the conflict.

"We will do anything in our power to make sure that Isaias will never be a threat again," the Tigray forces' spokesman said. Eritrea shares a long border with the Tigray region, along which it and Ethiopia fought a war in 1998-2000.

With the current war likely to continue, the fate of more than 1 million Tigrayans in hard-to-reach areas is in question as Ethiopia and authorities on the ground are accused of blocking access for the delivery of aid. Phone and internet services remain cut.

Ethiopia has said that it declared the cease-fire in part on humanitarian grounds, but said it would end once the crucial farming season in Tigray is over, which means September.

Seeking to explain this week's dramatic retreat, Ethiopian Lt. Gen. Bacha Debele said Wednesday that the military had to move forces from Tigray to face "bigger threats" and referred to the border, but denied the possibility of a conflict with neighboring Sudan over disputed lands.

Some observers expressed concern that the warring sides wouldn't use this new period to pursue a peaceful resolution in Tigray.

Speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters, Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said the Ethiopian government's announcement of a unilateral cease-fire "gives us a light glimmer of hope, because we always said there is no solution to any crisis which ... is waged by military means."

"There is no solution to this crisis by military means, only a political solution will work," Nebenzia said.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer of the United Nations.

