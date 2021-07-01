Off the Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Ganassi out of NASCAR

Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and will pull out of the nation's top stock car series at the end of this season. Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his North Carolina race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022. "He made me a great offer that required my attention," Ganassi told The Associated Press. "I'm not out of racing, I'm just out of NASCAR. I still have an IndyCar team." The sale was announced at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where Ganassi said "if I was trying to sell my team, I would have talked to everybody that was looking for a charter or looking for a team or looking to get involved in the sport. I did not. I talked to one person." Marks said Trackhouse next year will field two cars, one for Daniel Suarez and one for a driver to be named later.

FOOTBALL

Saints lock up Ramczyk

New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $96 million. The new contract, which runs through 2026 and was first reported by ESPN, guarantees Ramczyk $60 million. The 6-6, 314-pound Ramczyk was a late first-round draft choice out of Wisconsin in 2017. The 27-year-old has started 63 regular-season games in his four NFL seasons. Extending Ramczyk was among New Orleans' offseason priorities because he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next year. The Saints still have several prominent players with uncertain futures beyond 2021, including left tackle Terron Armstead (UAPB Golden Lions), who is entering his ninth season and is scheduled to become a free agent next season.

SOCCER

Moultrie, 15, signs in NWSL

The Portland Thorns signed 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie to a three-year contract Wednesday, nearly two months after she filed a lawsuit challenging a National Women's Soccer League rule prohibiting players under 18. The midfielder has been practicing with the team since 2019. Moultrie's lawsuit, filed in early May, alleged that the league's age rule violated antitrust law and hindered Moultrie's career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team. U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut granted a preliminary injunction June 17 clearing a path for Moultrie to sign with a team. The Thorns acquired the rights to Moultrie from OL Reign, the first team on the NWSL Discovery Priority list, in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft. Moultrie, who signed a sponsorship deal with Nike when she was 13, couldn't join a team overseas under FIFA rules, meaning the NWSL was the only pro league available to her.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Syracuse to review program

Nearly 10 weeks after Syracuse women's basketball Coach Quentin Hillsman blamed the departure of 11 players on attrition, covid-19 and the transfer portal, the university announced it is hiring an outside firm to conduct an independent review of the program. The move announced Tuesday night was prompted by allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and other staff. "The allegations ... are troubling," Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for communications, said in a statement from the university. "We take these allegations very seriously." Scalese said no formal complaints have been made by members of the women's basketball program, and she encouraged anyone who has knowledge or has experienced such conduct to come forward. Hillsman, who took over in 2006, did not immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press.

BASEBALL

Betances to miss season

New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the year after pitching just once this season. Betances gave up one run in one inning against Philadelphia on April 7 and was placed on the 60-day injured list the next day with a right shoulder impingement. Mets Manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Betances "has been playing with some shoulder pain." Betances had a 19.24 ERA with two minor-league teams in his rehabilitation assignments. The 33-year-old Betances was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees. He pitched only once in 2019 because of injuries, then signed a $10.5 million, one-year deal with the Mets that included a player option. Betances was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 15 games with the Mets in 2020. He exercised his option for a $6 million deal this year.

HOCKEY

Coyotes hire coach

The Arizona Coyotes are hiring veteran NHL assistant and junior coach Andre Tourigny as head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the official announcement won't come until a news conference today. Tourigny replaces Rick Tocchet, who was fired May 9 after the Coyotes failed to reach the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. The 47-year-old Tourigny has spent the past four seasons as coach and vice president of hockey operations for the Ottawa 67s in the junior Ontario Hockey League. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators. Earlier this month, Tourigny was an assistant coach to Gerrard Gallant on the Team Canada team that earned gold at the world championships.