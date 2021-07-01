OPEC coalition puts off talks to seek deal on output

OPEC and its allies delayed preliminary talks among ministers by a day to allow more time for a compromise before a critical meeting today, according to two delegates.

The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is considering whether to continue reviving more crude supplies as global demand bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Moscow is weighing a proposal to increase output, but Riyadh has signaled that it prefers a gradual approach. It's not the first time the two leaders have gone into the meeting with different stances -- and they tend to hash out a compromise. One delegate predicted the same would happen this time.

"OPEC countries are cautious with regard to output-increase strategy amid oil market challenges," Kuwait's Oil Ministry said Wednesday in a statement. "Any decision the organization will take will be in the interests of producers and consumers."

As oil prices have climbed to the highest level in around 2½ years, analysts widely expect the group to tap some of the vast capacity it shuttered last year. The average expectation is for an increase of 550,000 barrels a day -- roughly 10% of the volume that remains idle.

While Brent crude is down this week after growing concern about a more contagious variant of the virus, it is still up 44% this year.

"The choice OPEC Plus now faces is whether to consolidate those gains and allow prices to stabilize, or to let prices rise further, attracting mounting ire from consumers," analysts at Standard Chartered, including Sudakshina Unnikrishnan, said in a note Tuesday.

The 23-nation alliance had been set to convene its advisory body, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, on Wednesday. That session will now take place today, the same day as the main policy meeting.

Delegates said the delay was to allow more time for talks. According to an official letter, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak sought the delay because of "presidential commitments."

Russia, which faces less budgetary pressure to sustain high prices than many of its Middle Eastern allies, wants OPEC Plus to increase production, according to people familiar with its oil policy. Riyadh's position isn't currently aligned with Moscow, delegates said.

In recent months, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has urged OPEC and its partners to adopt a cautious approach in resuming output. He recently argued that this is "paying off."

OPEC Plus was forced to postpone events as recently as December, when a similar split between Riyadh and Moscow caused the group to delay talks by two days. It ultimately found a compromise, agreeing on a modest production increase.