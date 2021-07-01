100 years ago

July 1, 1921

• Following the discovery yesterday that some counties are thousands of dollars in arrears in their accounting of automobile taxes, some of the delinquencies running as far back as 1916, the State Highway Commission yesterday instructed that all sheriffs and collectors and ex-sheriffs and collectors make full settlement by July 18. Otherwise the accounts will be turned over to the attorney general. About 20 counties were delinquent at the beginning of the week in their settlements for the first quarter under the new automobile tax law.

50 years ago

July 1, 1971

• Arkansas's 78 draft boards were notified Wednesday to cease operations until Congress completes action on a bill to extend the draft law, which expired at midnight Wednesday. Lt. Col. Middleton P. Ray, operations officer for the state Selective Service headquarters, sent letters to the draft boards instructing them not to classify any men or order anyone to report for induction or preinduction physical examinations until further notice. Colonel Ray said that draft boards would be notified to resume operations when legislative action is completed on the draft bill.

25 years ago

July 1, 1996

• The chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said Sunday that Attorney General Winston Bryant and other Senate candidates nationwide will have to win "straight up" on the issues this fall in the wake of a Supreme Court decision lifting some limits on campaign spending. Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., chairman of the committee, was in Little Rock on Sunday to develop a strategy for Bryant's race against Rep. Tim Hutchinson, R-Ark.

10 years ago

July 1, 2011

• Yarnell's Ice Cream Co., a family-owned mainstay in Arkansas since 1932, filled its last container early Thursday, sent its workers home and shut down. The company simply ran out of options, its officials said. About 200 employees at the Searcy-based firm are now without jobs, and the state is without a product that for many Arkansans has been a sweet favorite -- even a point of pride -- for 79 years. Company officials cited rising prices for fuel, cream and sugar. "This has been an extremely tough year for the ice cream industry in general, and particularly to regional, independent manufacturers like ourselves," Chief Executive Christina Yarnell said in a news release Thursday morning.