OTHERS SAY: Here's how we get answers

As searchers still comb through the wreckage of Champlain Towers South, we remain hopeful that survivors may yet be found alive. We recall stories of miracles amid other tragedies, of survivors found two or even three weeks amid the rubble of earthquakes and building collapses, provided they had access to water. And we remember always the title of one of the great oral historian Studs Terkel's works: Hope dies last.

But even though the hard work of search and rescue continues, we should not hold off for answers. How did this happen? We know a 2018 report found a "major error" in the design of the building and predicted that failure to fix the problems in the "near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially."

We cannot depend on self-interested parties who understandably fear blame for this tragedy to offer impartial analysis, whether that be building inspectors, the condo association or local government.

To find those answers, we recommend the following:

• Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle has said she will ask a grand jury to examine the condo collapse. That should happen, and such an investigation should begin requesting documents and data as soon as possible. We recognize that such investigations can offer sweeping, at times illogical recommendations, but subpoena power will quickly open doors.

• We need complete transparency from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the federal agency tasked with investigating the collapse. That investigation could take years, and the families of the dead should not have to wait that long for at least partial answers.

• The feds are not enough. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that a building audit had resulted in the immediate closure of four balconies in a building in the northeast part of Miami-Dade County. We applaud the county's rapid efforts. Lives could be at stake.