Philip Tappan appointed to 7-year term on Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday appointed Philip Tappan, 60, of Little Rock to serve a seven-year term on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Tappan, 60, the youngest of five brothers, was born and raised in Helena. He graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1983 with a degree in finance and banking and spent much of his career in the food distribution industry.

He holds the majority interest in Quality Foods Group and served as its president from 2003-05. Since 2004, Tappan has been president of Tappan Land & Water, which owns natural resource properties in several Arkansas counties.

Hutchinson said Tappan’s leadership qualities and a distinguished record of public service make him an effective addition to the commission. Tappan's passion for hunting and fishing also will resonate with the state’s outdoors community, Hutchinson added.

“Philip has a genuine passion for outdoor living and for hunting and fishing,” Hutchinson said. “That’s one measure of a person. Then, it’s his understanding the need for conservation and responsibility we have to our incredible natural heritage.

"Philip’s business experience is particularly timely for where we are with the Game and Fish Commission. There are business decisions to make, as well as recruiting new hunters and fishermen in Arkansas, and to bring it to the next generation.”

Tappan said that as a fourth-generation Arkansan raised in the Mississippi River Delta, hunting and fishing are ingrained in his personal fabric. The outdoors lifestyle, he added, is foundational to the state’s culture and economy.