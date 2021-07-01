Rocketing Dillard's boosts index's 2Q

The continued surge in the stock price of Dillard's Inc. in the second quarter helped bolster the Arkansas Index, a collection of the publicly traded companies in the state.

The index closed the quarter Wednesday at 626.28, up 24.61 points or 4% since April 1. The index hit a high of 655.46 in early June.

Shares of only four of the 14 companies in the index rose during the quarter, compared with 12 in the first three months of the year, when the index had a nearly 24% gain.

Shares of Dillard's rose 87.3% for the second quarter, from 96.57 to 180.88.

Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock, called Dillard's performance "stunning" and "defying retail challenges and competitive environment as shares of the Little Rock retailer hit a record high this past quarter."

Dillard's reported a $162 million loss for the first quarter of 2020, the worst in the company's 80-year history, as its stores were forced to close or cut hours as pandemic restrictions took hold. It reported a $158 million profit for this year's first quarter as more stores and malls started reopening. Its second-quarter report isn't due until August.

The Dillard's surge represents a return of 181% for the year and 605% return over the past 12 months, Harkins noted.

Shares of Murphy Oil continued their comeback from the effects last year of the pandemic, rising 41.8%, to $23.28 for the second quarter, even better than the 35% rise in the year's first quarter. Its shares had fallen to $4.50 last year.

Walmart and Bank OZK posted gains of 3.8% and 3.2% respectively, for the second quarter.

Three Arkansas trucking companies sustained double-digit losses, by percentage, after large gains in the first quarter -- ArcBest shares fell 17.3%, USA Truck shares dropped 15.9%, and P.A.M. Transportation fell 14.5%.

"After a huge rally for many of our state's trucking companies earlier this year, most have rolled over a bit and sold off this past quarter," Harkins said. "J.B. Hunt stock is up almost 20% this year, benefiting from the reopening of our economy as demand picks up and analysts polled by Thomson have a favorable outlook on their stock over the next year."

Shares in the second quarter for Arkansas banks lagged, but all still have gains of about 30% or better for the year and upward of 70% for the past 12 months, Harkins said.

He noted Simmons First's recent acquisitions in Tennessee, along with its 35% share price increase this year and 82% increase over 12 months.

"El Dorado-based Murphy USA stock is flat this year, lagging its peer group, yet Thomson analysts' consensus are upbeat on the outlook for their stock," Harkins said.

Tyson Foods' shares are up 14% this year, "although like the overall stock market, Tyson's shares stalled during the second quarter," he said.

"Walmart's stock has taken a rest this year -- basically flat this past quarter and year-to-date," Harkins said. "Similar to our major stock market indexes, America's Car-Mart stock took a breather this past quarter although consumers continue to look for cars, especially affordable ones."