School news: Graduates and scholars announced

UCA

The Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas has announced its incoming fall 2021 class of honors scholars.

Scholars from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include:

Abby Bunch of Springdale; Emma Busteed of Fayetteville; Cassia Cobb of Springdale; Ava DeVault of Farmington; Faith Gaston of Fayetteville; Dustin Hendrix of Cave Springs; Daniel Holcomb of Rogers; Caleb Jenkins of Van Buren; Jared Jowers of Farmington; Anna Lee of Van Buren; Braden Lewis of Fort Smith; Madison Mainer of Ozark; Madeline Merrell of Bella Vista.

Matthew Moix of Rogers; Kyla Oler of Fort Smith; Elijah Owens of Fort Smith; Olivia Peck of Springdale; Blake Reano of Mansfield; Lena Rocole of Jasper; Carter Sain of Harrison; Natalie Schultz of Bella Vista; Phoenix Vu of Fort Smith; and Maggie Westlin of Fayetteville.

This highly selective award is made to 75 graduating high school students from Arkansas and elsewhere. Members of the incoming class are selected using the most thorough honors admissions process in the nation. From more than 400 applications, only 150 students moved on to the interview process prior to the final selection.

Acceptance into the Schedler Honors College comes with supplemental scholarship funds worth more than $26,000 over four years, access to a living-learning community in Jefferson W. Farris Honors Hall, and participation in a unique interdisciplinary curriculum with ample opportunities for service learning, project-based education, collaborative work, undergraduate research, study abroad, and internship support.

__

University of the South

The following local students were awarded degrees at the University of the South's 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22 on Hardee-McGee Field on the Sewanee campus in Sewanee, Tenn.

Greer Marie King of Cabot was awarded a BA in English and Theater with honors, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. King is the child of Shawnessi King of Bentonville.

Emerson Lewis Cobbs of Rogers was awarded a BA in History. Cobbs is the child of Mr. and Mrs. Barry D. Cobbs of Rogers.

The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church and located atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.

__

Northwestern

Laina Suarez of Bentonville has been named to the Dean's List at Northwestern University for the spring quarter 2021.

Suarez is pursuing a double major in Journalism through Medill College of Journalism as well as a degree in Psychology. She has just completed her junior year at Northwestern.

This honor is reserved for students who have achieved a 3.75 GPA in the given quarter.

Northwestern University, located in in Evanston, Ill., is one of the country's leading private research and teaching universities.

__

Freed-Hardeman

Freed-Hardeman University held its spring graduation ceremony in mid-May with approximately 300 students receiving baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Among them was Emily Means of Bentonville, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Family Sciences: Family and Child Sciences.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University, located in Henderson, Tenn., is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service.

__

Northeastern

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following students from Northwest Arkansas were recently named to the university's Dean's List for the spring semester, which ended in May 2021.

Tobechukwu Chima of Rogers, a Northeastern University student majoring in behavioral neuroscience/design.

Jacob Davis of Fayetteville, a Northeastern University student majoring in history.

And Erin Branca of Rogers, a Northeastern University student majoring in business administration.

To achieve the Dean's List distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.

Founded in 1898, Northeastern, located in Boston, is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning.

__

Alabama

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all As).

Among them were:

Andrea Kugler of Bella Vista, Dean's List; Nicholas Herlevic of Bentonville, Dean's List; Margaret Joyce of Bentonville, President's List; Ariana Rivera of Bentonville, President's List.

Mary Graves of Fayetteville, Dean's List; James Hall of Fayetteville, President's List; Lily Henry of Fayetteville, Dean's List; Katherine Upchurch of Fayetteville, Dean's List.

Ellie Doyle of Rogers, Dean's List; Raegan Couch of Springdale, President's List; and Faith Davis of Springdale, Dean's List.

The University of Alabama, located in Tuscaloosa, is the state's flagship university.

__

Eastern N.M.

Delaney Pollard of Bentonville graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2021. An in-person commencement ceremony was held at Greyhound Stadium on May 15.

ENMU, located in Portales, is a state institution offering associate, bachelor's and master's degree options.

__

Mississippi College

Alexis Richards of Bentonville was named to the spring 2021 President's List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,700 students from 40 states and more than three dozen countries.

__

Ohio

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

Among them were:

Elise Everly of Fort Smith, Master of Science (Clinical Psychology);

And Mauricio Jones of Springdale, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

Located in Athens, Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders.

__

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.