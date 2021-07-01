Siloam Springs football coaching staff set for 2021

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs football coaching staff is set for the 2021 season.

The Panthers have added one coach to their staff while losing two staffers, and others have been shifted around to fill gaps.

Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said it's always challenging to find experienced, good fits to fill voids, but he's pleased with his upcoming group.

"I had pursued several guys," he said. "I had guys that applied that were really good."

In the end, the Panthers hired former Springdale High offensive coordinator Justin Wood to join the staff as an offensive line coach and ninth-grade assistant. The team lost defensive coordinator Cole Harriman, who took a coaching job at his alma mater Huntsville, and ninth-grade assistant Luke Shoemaker is no longer coaching football.

Craig said he went about the hiring process with the mindset of, "What can we do to make our staff better? Can we bring someone in that can alleviate some troubles in some areas, from a standpoint of just staff functioning?"

"That's kind of the hard part for everybody to understand," Craig said. "Because they think, 'Oh, you need to do this or you need to do that.' For us, we've got several guys that carry a burden. They do a lot for our staff."

One of those guys carrying a burden was longtime coach Jonathan Johnson, who has coached a number of positions, including the last several years as offensive line coach and ninth-grade head coach.

With the addition of Wood, Johnson is now freed up to coach other positions, Craig said. This year Johnson will coach H-backs and tight ends along with overseeing work on the offensive line.

"We were able to bring in another guy (Wood), similar to what he can do, to be able to free him up and allow him to be a guy that can move around within our offense. He's going to coach a position where he can do that. Johnson is going to coach our H-backs and tight ends. He's going to be able to oversee and work with our offensive line, but he's also going to be able oversee and work with skill kids."

The addition of Wood has already made an impact, Craig said.

"He's new to our offense," Craig said. "He's learning everything. But he's already picking up on stuff. He's just a smart, intelligent guy."

Craig said Wood's first weekend after being hired, Wood called him quite a bit with questions while studying film and the playbook.

"I can see how he's inserting himself quickly into the offensive line situation," Craig said.

Assistant coach Michael Smith will remain at wide receivers, Craig said.

"We've still got Michael Smith at wide receivers, so that helps being consistent there," he said.

Craig spent the entire spring on the defensive side of the ball, but he will move back to coaching quarterbacks and running backs for the fall.

"As far as the offense we'll game plan as a staff," Craig said. "We'll create our gameplan together, and we'll go about how we call it as we move through the season."

Craig said he spent the spring on the defensive side to give the Panthers some direction.

"On the defensive side, I had taken over the defense this spring to give them an identity to get us back to having a base defense and try to instill some things in them defensively that I really wanted to see," he said. "Mission accomplished. Our coaching staff did a great job with that. We were able to make a lot of progress and see a change in our kids defensively. ... The kids know what they're doing, and they're playing fast."

Craig said second-year assistant coach Aaron Meier, one of several former head coaches on staff, will coach safeties and defensive backs.

Coach Tony Coffey will remain with linebackers and call the defense as "defensive coordinator."

Coach Ehldane Labitad will remain with the defensive line.

Craig said with this set up, he'll be free to float during practices, overseeing the whole program.

"It gives me the opportunity to really evaluate coaches, evaluate players and really become more of a head coach figure," he said. "So where our kids don't look at me as an offensive coach or defensive coach and they see me as a total program coach."

At the junior high level, the ninth-grade staff will be composed of Johnson, Wood and Meier.

Longtime coach Dwain Pippin will once again head up the seventh- and eighth-grade staffs. Chuck Jones and Labitad will assist on the eighth-grade team, while Alan Hardcastle and Henry Janes will help coach seventh-grade.