Siloam Springs Heritage Festival showcases area history

SILOAM SPRINGS -- After a five-year absence, the Siloam Springs Heritage Festival returned to present the history of the city to all who were interested this past Saturday.

The Heritage Festival showcased different historical exhibits like the Arkansas Leadslingers, which held two reenactments of old west shootouts.

Benton County Master Gardeners detailed the history of Horticulturalist Pauline Henry, who hybridized 467 new varieties of daylilies.

The Cherokee Nation, who had games of stick-ball for people to play, brought storyteller Robert Lewis to present Cherokee folklore stories.

Blacksmith Steve Lowe demonstrated the art of blacksmithing in the 19th century, and Free Mason Key Lodge #7 talked about the history of the organization.

An all-day concert by the Siloam Springs Music Festival entertained the public with different genres of music like bluegrass, classical and patriotic. Producer Mark Barnett returned to coordinate the musical portion. Acts included the Siloam Springs Community Band; Siloam Springs Community Choir; and vocalists Adam Goff, Kim Hayes and Becky Riggs.

Rebecca Clenenden, executive director of the Siloam Springs Heritage Foundation, which helped the Siloam Springs Museum put on the event, thanked several people and groups for their support.

Clenenden thanked the Cherokee Nation; Ames Orchard and Nursery, which provided Pawpaw trees handed out during the festival; and the Siloam Springs Music Festival, which Clenenden said carried the event.

She also thanked DaySpring for sponsoring the musical portion of the festival.

This year DaySpring celebrated their 50th anniversary in Siloam Springs and Clenenden wanted to thank them for contributing to local history by bringing jobs and people to Siloam Springs.

"So it was like the stars are aligning perfectly appropriate for this event, so we're going to celebrate their history too," Clenenden said.

Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation presented Don Warden, the curator of the Siloam Springs Museum, with a citation from Secretary of State John Thurston for Warden's 30 years of preserving the city's history.

There was a Heritage Festival Benefit dinner held from 6-8 p.m. at 28 Springs. Chef and Siloam Springs native Erin Rowe collaborated with 28 Springs Chef Kurt Plankenhorn to present a full menu of Ozark culinary dishes. As each dish was presented, Rowe gave a talk about the dish and its significance to the Ozark culinary culture.

The benefit dinner cost $100 per person or $125 with a wine pairing, Clenenden said. All proceeds from the benefit will go to fund next year's Heritage Festival, Clenenden said.

Ames Orchard and Nursery also held a giveaway signup for Heritage Variety Apple Trees, Clenenden said. The giveaways were made possible through a grant from the Arkansas Department of Heritage, Clenenden said.

Since the trees cannot be planted in the summertime and are highly prized, everyone who signed up for one is being asked to take a self-guided course on apple tree care and apple tree history in Northwest Arkansas before the trees are delivered in the fall, Clenenden said.

Clenenden said she is already planning next year's Heritage Festival. She plans to start by sending out a survey to participants and residents who she received contact information from so the museum and the Heritage Foundation can sit down and assess the event and start building the structure for next year, Clenenden said.

"We need people to get involved in the future, and this is something a lot of people called for us to do, but mobilization post pandemic and for the first year of anything is more challenging," Clenenden said.