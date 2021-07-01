State sports brief

FOOTBALL

DB commits to ASU

Arkansas State University football received an oral commitment from Tennessee high school defensive back James Reed III on Wednesday. He is the sixth recruit to commit to the Red Wolves' Class of 2022.

Reed, a 5-11 cornerback from Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., is the first defensive secondary player in the group.

He chose ASU over offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Liberty, among others.

Reed is the fourth player to pledge to the Class of 2022 since Saturday, joining defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer and wide receivers Daverrick Jenkins and Benson Prosper.

-- Eli Lederman