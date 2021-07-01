Stocks post gains for a fifth consecutive quarter

Wall Street on Wednesday closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance to 8.2% over the past three months and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight record high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.

Stocks have been pushing higher on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.

"The Fed has sort of kept the proverbial spigot open, if you will, with liquidity, so there's still a pretty sizable amount of capital out there looking for a place to go," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Meanwhile, concerns about inflation earlier this year have dissipated somewhat, as investors have become increasingly convinced that the rise in prices for items such as food, oil and lumber is temporary and a result of the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic.

The S&P 500 index rose 5.70 points, to 4,297.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 34,502.51. The Nasdaq composite fell 24.38 points, or 0.17%, to 14,503.95. The tech-heavy index hit record highs on Monday and Tuesday.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks rose 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,310.55.

Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government's monthly jobs report that's due out Friday.

"We're definitely in the doldrums of summer; volatility and volume will probably be pretty light," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.

Many professional investors on Wall Street say stocks can keep rising from here, just not as much as they did during the first half of the year.

Interest rates remain low, even as the Fed recently indicated it could start raising rates in about two years. And with the economy continuing to strengthen, supporters say stocks should be able to tick higher even if their prices have climbed faster than corporate profits and look more expensive than in the past.

At the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, for example, the forecast is for record corporate earnings this year to help the S&P 500 rise to between 4,400 and 4,600 by the end of 2021.

Some are more pessimistic, though, amid concerns that several measures of growth in the economy have already hit their peak.

Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel, said U.S. manufacturing growth likely topped out in March, for example. He sees the recent pullback of stimulus in China leading to slower growth around the world and helping to knock the S&P 500 down to 3,800 in the second half of the year.

This year, energy stocks continue to lead the way higher among the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, with a gain of 42.4%. Financials are the next-biggest gainer, up 24.5%, while real estate companies are up 21.7%. Technology companies, the biggest gainers in 2020, are up 13.2%. Utilities lag the rest of the market through the first half of this year, with a gain of 0.8%.

For the April-June quarter, American Express led the way higher among the 30 stocks in the Dow, with a 17.8% gain. Goldman Sachs Group was a close second-best with a 16.1% advance. Intel fared the worst, losing 12.3%.

Industrial, financial and energy companies were among the winners Wednesday. Those gains were kept in check by a pullback in technology, communication and real estate stocks.

Treasury yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.47% from 1.48% late Tuesday.