Troopers keeping eye out for drunken drivers on 4th

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police will intensify their patrols across 16,000 miles of highways during the July 4 holiday.

The stepped-up patrol presence by state troopers and local law enforcement officers is part of a statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled-Over enforcement operation supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a news release.

The unified presence of law enforcement officers is intended to protect travelers from the deadly threat of drunk drivers beginning as early as Friday.

"Our state troopers want everyone to celebrate and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but they want safe and sober drivers on the roads," said Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor's Highway Safety representative.

"We're constantly repeating the message, drunk driving is dangerous and deadly, yet, some drivers choose to ignore the warning," Bryant said. "The troopers won't accept excuses, and if you're caught drinking and driving, you'll be arrested."

NHTSA documented 10,142 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved alcohol-impaired drivers.

With Fourth of July festivities wrapping up later than usual this year, more vehicles will be on the roads at night.

Nighttime July 4 holiday crashes in 2019 claimed 515 lives between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m.

Thirty-eight percent (198) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the release.

Drivers should remember that if they're caught by state troopers drinking and driving, they'll be arrested.

Driving under the influence of any substance is illegal and likely will result in a DWI conviction.

The state police's Highway Safety Office advocates the idea of celebrating, but with good planning:

• Have a designated sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

• If you don't have a designated driver and you've been drinking, call a taxi or someone who is sober to drive you home.

• If you know someone who is about to drive or operate a motorcycle or any other vehicle while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

• Buckle up, always. Your seat belt is your best defense against the drunk driver.

• Always call 911 if you see a drunk driver on the road.

"This Fourth of July, commit to driving 100 percent sober," a news release said. "Don't lose your independence on Independence Day, and don't be a deadly risk to yourself and other innocent people. Remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.

For more on Arkansas' ongoing Toward Zero Deaths campaign to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities, visit www.TZDArkansas.org