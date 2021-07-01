Trump takes immigration swipes to border

McALLEN, Texas -- Former President Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, joining Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and a group of congressional Republicans for a trip that is believed to fuel Trump's attacks on the Biden administration over its immigration policies.

The trip is part of Trump's efforts to ramp up his political activity ahead of the 2022 midterms, where he is said to be looking to settle scores against political opponents and position himself for a potential run for president in 2024.

The border visit in particular offers Trump the opportunity to attack President Joe Biden and Democrats on immigration, an issue the former president has made a centerpiece of his political identity and one that Republicans view as a weakness for Democrats.

"Illegal aliens are overrunning their borders," Trump said Saturday at a rally in Wellington, Ohio. "Nobody's ever seen anything like it. Our poor borders -- they were so perfect. They were so good."

The trip also takes place as Trump's attorneys are battling to prevent prosecutors in Manhattan from pursuing criminal charges against his company over its business dealings, a prospect that he and his allies have portrayed as politically motivated.

Trump arrived in the Rio Grande Valley five days after Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border on the other side of the state. Republicans spent weeks criticizing Harris for not traveling to the border after taking on the task of working to address the root causes of migration, and Trump has been eager to join the chorus in taunting Harris.

"Kamala Harris, your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason: that I announced that I was going," Trump said at his Saturday rally. "If I didn't do that, I don't know if she was ever going to go."

Aides to the vice president say Trump's planned trip had no impact on Harris' travel schedule, but they did not explain why last week was chosen.

Since the day he announced he was running for president, Trump has made immigration a signature part of his agenda, promising to build a wall that Mexico would pay for. He failed on that promise, as the government largely focused on replacing existing structures -- efforts paid for by U.S. taxpayers -- during his presidency.

But as Republicans continue to tie themselves to Trump politically, they have echoed the former president in calling for restrictive immigration policies and enhanced border security. Abbott, who hosted Trump on Wednesday, has vowed to finish the construction of the border wall.

"Texas is going to do what the Biden administration is refusing to do," Abbott said on Fox News. "Texas is going up step up and secure our border. We will be using every tool available to us under the law."

Biden has sought to reverse the Trump administration's approach to immigration on many fronts. His administration canceled construction contracts for further walls at the border, has worked to rebuild the asylum system and has focused on addressing poverty and violence in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala as a way to stem migration.

But the Biden administration also has struggled to find its footing on the issue. In the early months of his presidency, Biden's team stumbled with a surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border, as shelters became overwhelmed and officials strained to process the influx of children.