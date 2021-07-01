Vasilevskiy up to task as Lightning up 2-0

TAMPA, Fla. -- Just when the Montreal Canadiens found another gear to show they can hang with the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, Blake Coleman singlehandedly kept the series from being tied.

Coleman scored a one-armed, diving buzzer-beater, and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the best player on the ice in making a playoff career-high 42 saves to put the Lightning up two games to none in the final with a 3-1 victory Wednesday night.

The Canadiens outshot the Lightning 43-23 and dominated long stretches of play, but they head home for Games 3 and 4 in Montreal needing to win at least one to avoid being swept by an opponent that can win many different ways.

It was more Montreal's style of play to give up a ton of shots, rely on goalie Carey Price to bail them out and buckle down with any kind of lead. Days after Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper said, "Part of our success has been trying not to rely on Vasilevskiy," they did just that in Game 2 of the final. And it worked.

Chants of "Va-sy! Va-sy!" from the crowd of over 18,000 echoed through Amalie Arena after the Vezina Trophy runner-up made one difficult save after another. No player got a bigger roar during pregame introductions, and he was the focus all night with the Canadiens flinging the puck at him from all angles.

"It's no secret he's the reason we were still in this game," Coleman said about Vasilevskiy. "[Then] we made the big plays when it mattered."

The Lightning showed again why they're the champs and favorites to repeat by taking blow after blow and responding. Missing fourth-leading scorer Alex Killorn because of an injury from Game 1 and with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and forwards Tyler Johnson and Ross Colton wincing in obvious pain, Tampa Bay managed to beat Price three times on goals by Anthony Cirelli, Coleman and Ondrej Palat despite a major shot discrepancy.

Coleman's goal made all of that a moot point. With the clock running down at the end of the second, Barclay Goodrow put the puck around Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot and sent the puck over on a rush to Coleman, who fought off Phillip Danault to bat the puck past Price and put the Lightning up 2-1 at the end of one of their worst periods of the playoffs.

Turnovers, lost puck battles and other mistakes added up -- but not to a loss for the Lightning because of the dominant play of Vasilevskiy, who was perfect except for another fluky bounce goal when Nick Suzuki's shot pinballed in midway through the second.

Suzuki tied it for Montreal after Anthony Cirelli put the Lightning on the board a few minutes earlier. Cirelli's seemingly harmless point shot found its way through traffic and beat Price on just the Lightning's sixth shot of the night.

When Palat scored to make it 3-1 with 4:18 left on the Lightning's 21st shot, the Lightning improved to 13-2 this postseason when leading at the second intermission.

Mathieu Joseph replaced Killorn in Tampa Bay's lineup, skating 6:23 in his first game since May 20. That was back in the first round when the Lightning beat the cross-state rival Florida Panthers.

At a glance

NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL

All times Central

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

MONDAY’S GAME

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Lightning lead series 2-0

FRIDAY’S GAME

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 5

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

x-WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-FRIDAY, JULY 9

Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA

x-SUNDAY, JULY 11

Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) yells at center Blake Coleman (20) after Coleman's goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) reaches for the loose puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) reacts after a goal by Canadiens center Nick Suzuki on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) an ddefenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) celebrate the goal by center Nick Suzuki (14) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) plays the puck next to Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)