Welcome back

Almost 20 years ago, on Dec. 5, 2001, we broke ground in Little Rock to begin the construction of the Clinton Presidential Library and Park, home of America's 12th presidential library. The bold and brilliant building, designed by James Polchek, would stand on the southern banks of the beautiful Arkansas River as a beacon to the future, built with the hopes and dreams of the new century opening up before us.

President Bill Clinton knew that the Clinton Center would be far more than a presidential library. It would be a meeting place for new ideas and new solutions, a place where researchers, historians, scholars, and schoolchildren could gather to learn about our past in order to help create a better future. His hope was, and continues to be, that the Clinton Center serve as a reminder that we all have a responsibility to contribute to making brighter tomorrows.

Within the walls of the Clinton Center, we are reminded of who we were, who we are, and who we can be. Here, we can begin to grasp how our world's mistakes can be recognized so we do not make them again. Here, we are challenged to learn and do better.

Here, we get to know the man from Hope, the man who would be the five-term governor of Arkansas and two-term president of the United States. And here, his story, his history, and his ongoing work come to life.

As staff and volunteers of the Clinton Center, we are honored to fill our days at 1200 President Clinton Ave. Since covid-19 forced us to close our doors in March of 2020, we have longed for the time when we can come back to the Clinton Center and once again welcome visitors from Arkansas and around the world. We've missed each other and we've missed you, our visitors. But all of that is about to change.

Today, the museum doors open again.

And we have been working hard to get ready. Inside the Clinton Center, we are tidying up. We're cleaning the exhibits and polishing the glass. Because we served as the hub for the Pulaski County Meals Program that served more than 700,000 fully prepared meals throughout our community during the pandemic, our building took on some additional wear. We are refreshing everything to top condition.

And of course, when the Clinton Center finally reopens its doors, our world-famous volunteers will be there to share their knowledge, smiles, and true Southern hospitality. For more than a year, our volunteers have been eagerly awaiting the day they can return.

"Let's look at it this way," said founding volunteer Jesse Gatwood, "I miss the camaraderie of the volunteers and miss seeing people from all over the world. My energy comes from the visitors."

Missy Bornhofen, another founding volunteer, said, "Having been a volunteer when it all began--and enjoying every minute when I'm there--it's been very difficult during the pandemic not being there. I really miss not being able to help visitors become familiar with all the wonderful restaurants and entertainment in Little Rock. Coming back, as the Clinton Center reopens, I'm beyond excited to see my fellow volunteers who have become true friends and family."

In the introduction to "Building a Bridge to the 21st Century," President Clinton wrote:

"The American presidency is a unique institution. For many of us, the president is almost as familiar as a member of the family. Every four years when we elect a president, it is as if all of America comes together and sits for a family portrait. It is a picture that tells us very much about how we see ourselves now and how we would like to see ourselves tomorrow."

It is his hope that we will all actively participate in building a brighter future for all. For the Clinton Center volunteers, today means they get to help fulfill his vision as they say "Welcome back!"

Ann Kamps is the manager of Volunteer and Visitor Services at the Clinton Presidential Center.