Shot, hacked bodies left on border road

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — Mexican soldiers have found the bullet-ridden, mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway that runs next to the U.S. border. The killings were the latest in a series of massacres and drug cartel battles that resembled scenes from the darkest days of Mexico’s 2006-2012 drug war.

The Mexican Defense Department said that it found the bodies Tuesday on a highway outside Miguel Aleman, across the border from Roma, Texas. The area has been fought over by rival cartels for more than a decade.

There was no immediate confirmation on the gang affiliation of the dead men. Most had bullet wounds, but some also appear to have been hacked into or shot so many times their organs spilled onto the roadway, authorities said.

The discovery was made five days after the bodies of 18 men were found after what appeared to have been a shootout between rival drug cartels in the north-central state of Zacatecas.

Two days earlier in Zacatecas, the bodies of two abducted police officers were found hanging from an overpass in the state capital and seven people were discovered shot to death in a neighboring city.

But perhaps most shocking were the events of June 19 in the border city of Reynosa, where gunmen from factions of the Gulf cartel drove through the streets, randomly killing 15 passers-by.

Tribe reports discovery of more remains

CRANBROOK, British Colombia — An Indigenous group in the Canadian province of British Columbia said Wednesday that a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families.

The discovery follows two other reports of similar findings at two other such church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves and another of 215 bodies.

The Lower Kootenay Band said in a news release that it began using the technology last year to search a site near the city of Cranbrook that is close to the former St. Eugene’s Mission School, which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.

It said the search found the remains in unmarked graves, some about 3 feet deep.

The release said that it’s believed the remains are those of people from the bands of the Ktunaxa nation.

Last week, Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation said ground-penetrating radar had indicated at least 600 bodies were buried at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where the Cowessess First Nation is now.

A few weeks before that, what are believed to be the remains of 215 children were found at another former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said Pope Francis has agreed to meet in December with Indigenous survivors of Canada’s notorious residential schools to apologize for the church’s role in the abuse and deaths.

Colombia says hacking suspect arrested

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian officials say they have arrested a Romanian hacker who is wanted in the U.S. on charges of distributing a virus that infected more than 1 million computers from 2007 to 2012.

Mihai Ionut Paunescu faces computer-intrusion and banking-fraud charges in New York, where prosecutors say he was part of a ring of criminals that developed and spread the “Gozi” virus and other forms of malware that were used to steal money from bank accounts.

Prosecutors say that Gozi infected computers in at least eight countries, including the U.S., Germany, Finland and the United Kingdom. Victims included individuals, corporations and also computers belonging to NASA.

The virus traveled within PDF documents and once it entered a computer it was able to steal bank account passwords, enabling cybercriminals to take “tens of millions of dollars” from victims, according to an indictment filed in the Southern District Court of New York.

Militants fire over border, kill Pakistanis

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Militants in Afghanistan fired across the border at a Pakistani army post in a former Taliban stronghold, killing two soldiers, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

The cross-border firefight took place in the district of North Waziristan in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It did not say when the attack occurred, but said Pakistani troops responded to the fire appropriately, without elaborating.

It was unclear whether there were any militant casualties. The military condemned the continued “use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against” Pakistani troops, saying Pakistan had consistently asked Kabul to ensure effective border control on its side.

North Waziristan served as the headquarters of the Pakistani Taliban until the military secured it in 2015 with a series of operations. However, isolated militant attacks on troops and such cross-border violence have continued.