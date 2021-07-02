130 countries sign global minimum tax proposal

The Biden administration claimed an important victory on Thursday in its drive for a global minimum corporate tax with an announcement from Paris that 130 countries had signed on to the plan.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development made the announcement, which includes an agreement on taxing the American giants of the internet economy, such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen called the agreement "a historic day for economic diplomacy" and said it represented one of the administration's core foreign policy goals.

"For decades, the United States has participated in a self-defeating international tax competition, lowering our corporate tax rates only to watch other nations lower theirs in response. The result was a global race to the bottom," Yellen tweeted. "Today's agreement by 130 countries representing more than 90% of global GDP is a clear sign: the race to the bottom is one step closer to coming to an end."

Still, a great deal of work remains before a global minimum tax will become a reality. Each of the 130 nations, including the United States, must convert its endorsement of Thursday's five-page plan into the nitty-gritty detail of legislation that will rewrite its tax code.

The two-pronged accord would reallocate the right to tax $100 billion in digital companies' profits from their home nations to countries where they earn money even if they lack a physical presence there, the organization statement read. The deal also sets a minimum corporate profits tax of "at least 15%," which is expected to raise $150 billion annually, according to the organization.

"This historic package will ensure that large multinational companies pay their fair share of tax everywhere," organization secretary general Mathias Cormann said. "This package does not eliminate tax competition, as it should not, but it does set multilaterally agreed limitations on it. It also accommodates the various interests across the negotiating table, including those of small economies and developing jurisdictions. It is in everyone's interest that we reach a final agreement among all inclusive framework members as scheduled later this year."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called it "the most important international tax agreement in a century."

DIGITAL TAXES

Countries led by France have already started imposing unilateral digital taxes aimed at U.S. tech giants. Under the deal, they would agree to withdraw those taxes, regarded as unfair trade practices by the U.S., in favor of the global approach.

The French tax on tech giants prompted retaliatory tariffs under former U.S. President Donald Trump and France has welcomed the Biden administration's push to reach a global deal. The deal put together "the big pieces" of an overall agreement, although technical complexities remain to be worked out, said Manal Corwin, a tax principal at professional services firm KPMG and former Treasury Department official.

She said what was approved was "pretty much the U.S. proposal," noting that it was "hugely important" for the U.S. to obtain a commitment from other countries to withdraw their unilateral digital taxes. Under the deal, countries could tax their companies' foreign earnings up to 15% if they go untaxed through subsidiaries in other countries.

That would remove the incentive to use accounting and legal schemes to shift profits to low-rate countries where they do little or no business, since the profits would be taxed at home anyway. Such tax avoidance practices cost countries between $100 billion and $240 billion in lost revenue annually, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Not all of the 139 countries that joined the talks signed on to the deal. Ireland's finance ministry said it had "broad support" for the approach used in the agreement but could not agree to the 15% minimum.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the country's 12.5% rate is a "fair rate." Ireland said it would "constructively engage" in discussions going forward.

Signers included Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, regarded by economists as tax havens, and major economic powers China and India.

More discussion is expected at the meeting of the G-20 finance ministers in Venice next week, ahead of a final endorsement by the full G-20 summit of country leaders in October.

VOLUNTARY APPROACH

The proposal to tax companies where they have revenue but no physical presence would require countries to sign up for a multilateral convention, while the minimum corporate tax could be adopted by each country through national legislation on a voluntary basis.

Tax experts say that voluntary approach could work if adopted by countries where many multinationals have their headquarters, such as the U.S. and in Europe, by making clear to companies that even if they avoid tax by moving profits to overseas subsidiaries, those profits will be taxed at home up to the minimum.

In the U.S., Biden has proposed a 21% minimum rate on overseas earnings of big U.S. companies to deter them from shifting profits to tax havens. Biden's U.S. tax must first pass Congress, where the Democratic president has only a narrow majority.

Information for this article was contributed by David J. Lynch of The Washington Post, and by David McHugh and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press.