2 people killed in LR traffic accidents

A 31-year-old Little Rock woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Jennifer Barnhart was struck by an unknown vehicle at the intersection of the Interstate 30 west entrance ramp and South University Avenue at around 9:46 p.m., according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, the report said.

Wednesday afternoon, a Little Rock man died in a one-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Mabelvale Pike, according to another state police report.

Sam Davis, 41, was traveling northbound on the street at about 5:47 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road, struck a concrete culvert and flipped, the report said. Davis was thrown from the vehicle and suffered a fatal head injury, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.