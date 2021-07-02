20 years celebrated by utility

Officials commemorated the 20th anniversary of the regional water utility Central Arkansas Water and recounted the difficult path to the merger of two water systems on opposite sides of the Arkansas River during an event Thursday at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theater.

Three former officials -- former Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey, former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Hays and former Central Arkansas Water commissioner Roby Robertson -- recalled the 2001 agreement to consolidate Little Rock and North Little Rock's water systems, which formed what is today Central Arkansas Water.

Twenty years ago, the deal was contentious. Looking back, Hays said, "I felt like when we started it was going to be absolutely impossible."

The former North Little Rock mayor recounted the history of the local infrastructure as well as an Arkansas Supreme Court decision that laid the groundwork for the effort to combine the water systems.

The fundamental issue was Little Rock's Board of Directors had the power to set higher rates for North Little Rock customers, he explained.

"But the problem Little Rock had in long-term was having the requirement to plan for us as a customer, but we didn't have the duty to be a customer," Hays said. "So it put Little Rock into a pretty difficult position because of the long-term responsibility to plan for us and, at the same time, we didn't have the duty to stay there. So it made sense for us to find a pathway to get together because of the politics."

At the time, his two negotiating positions required North Little Rock to have equal rates and representation on the board of the newly formed regional water utility, Hays said.

The program was moderated by Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics. When asked who initiated the conversation on the merger, Hays said, "I think we both did."

Little Rock had sought to raise rates on its North Little Rock customers prior to the merger.

Dailey said he was receiving feedback from members of the public in North Little Rock who were saying, "You can't do that to us," while at the same time those in Little Rock were saying, "Let's protect ourself, make sure we charge what we can get out of them," he recalled.

The former Little Rock mayor recalled that he and Hays had been friends prior to their political worlds coming together, which meant there was "a foundation of willingness to try to work together."

"So there might've been points where Pat and I disagreed over something, maybe even legally or politically, but we always would sit down and try to work our way through it -- this one being one of the most important we ever had to consider," Dailey said.

Carmen Smith, one of the commissioners on the utility's seven-member board, noted recent recognition for the utility with regard to the taste of its water and the low rates billed to customers compared with other utilities nationwide.

"There is a level of innovation that comes from this merger that they were talking about which has benefited customers, the region and the water industry," Smith said.

Attendees also saw a demonstration by Vessel, a black Lab mix who serves as the water utility's leak-detecting service dog, and her handler.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick and Charles Blake, chief of staff to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., each read proclamations honoring the occasion.

The utility's chief executive officer, Tad Bohannon, thanked the former officials for providing their perspectives on what he described as "a rather fascinating time."

"I will tell you from my personal viewpoint, they were much more cordial up here today than some of the conversations that were taking place 20 years ago," Bohannon said. "But I do think they fell back on those friendships that they had for a long period of time to bring it together."

Though he said the utility was well-positioned to provide clean, safe drinking water "well into next century," Bohannon noted a series of challenges that will need to be addressed.

He listed aging infrastructure, the funding to replace that infrastructure, source-water protection, an aging workforce, more stringent water-quality standards imposed by the government, increasing customer expectations and ensuring affordability.

"These are the challenges that we're going to have to address over the next 30, 50 and 100 years, and we're working [on] that already," he said.