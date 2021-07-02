2nd firm gains lithium-extraction access in state

An Oklahoma City company said Thursday it has secured access to 100,000 acres in south Arkansas to extract lithium from bromine deposits but is in the early stages of determining the project's scope.

The plans by Galvanic Energy LLC appear to mirror those of Standard Lithium Ltd., a firm based in Canada that has set up a pilot project in the oil-and-brine Smackover Formation.

A preliminary estimate for its project is $750 million, Brent Wilson, Galvanic Energy's president and chief executive officer, said in a Zoom presentation that centered on access rights to the 100,000 contiguous acres gained from some 3,000 landowners and mineral-rights owners.

More acreage in the Smackover field is being sought, Wilson said.

Galvanic Energy, a privately held company founded in 2018, has been involved in oil-and-gas production but has turned to lithium extraction to help move the nation to more sustainable, environment-friendlier energy alternatives, especially in the development of lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, Wilson said.

He said the company's announcement about energy independence just before Independence Day was intentional.

He said the company has identified an estimated 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent in its project area. That amount would power more than 50 million electric vehicles, he said.

Standard Lithium of Vancouver, British Columbia, has established a test plant in El Dorado to extract lithium from brine. It has access rights to some 150,000 acres of brine operations in south Arkansas and is working with Lanxess Corp., a chemical company and bromine producer in El Dorado, in testing the commercial viability of the extraction process. Lanxess has invested in Standard Lithium since their 2018 cooperative venture first started.

Wilson noted Standard Lithium's project. "We're fans of theirs," he said.

Whether Galvanic Energy and Standard Lithium are partners or competitors won't be determined for some time, Wilson said. Wilson said Galvanic's land leases are in Columbia and Lafayette counties, west of the heart of Standard Lithium's work in Union County.

Full-scale production by Galvanic, he said, is "at least a year or two down the road."

Galvanic is investing in the project and has investments from people outside the company as well, Wilson said. Whether the company seeks money from large investment firms hasn't been determined, he said.

Like officials with Standard Lithium, Wilson noted a friendly regulatory environment in Arkansas for lithium exploration, the potential for vast lithium deposits in the Smackover field, and a lithium-extraction process that is friendlier to the environment than open-pit mining.

Galvanic said its process involves a "closed-loop system" in which brine is pumped out the earth, elements of interest are extracted, and brine is returned into the ground.

Wilson said Galvanic hasn't yet contracted for an independent audit, called a preliminary economic assessment, of the project.

An assessment conducted for Standard Lithium and released in June 2019 by the company reported an investment of some $437 million with the completion of three proposed extraction plants producing 20,900 tons of lithium carbonate a year for 25 years. The assessment projected annual revenue of $283.1 million and annual operating costs of $90.2 million.