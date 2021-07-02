Active covid cases hit 4-month high as new daily cases fall

Arkansas added 494 new coronavirus cases on Friday, significantly less than the 700 new cases reported the previous day, according to information released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

However, active cases of the disease reached a 4-month high, while hospitalizations rose to a level last seen on March 8.

The 494 new cases, while down from Thursday's total, was a week-to-week increase from the 302 new cases reported the previous Friday.

Active cases rose by 199, to 4,398. That's the highest number since Feb. 28, when the state reported 4,399 active cases, defined as people who have been diagnosed with the disease but who are not considered recovered.

The number of people hospitalized in the state rose by one to 338, tying the level reached on March 8. Five more covid-19 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit, raising the total to 155.

"As we celebrate this Independence Day weekend, please remember to stay safe," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday afternoon in a Twitter post. "Vaccination rates need to increase, and the Delta Variant is accelerating the spread of COVID-19 throughout Arkansas. Do what is needed to protect yourself and your family this weekend."

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by four to 5,913.

The number of patients on ventilators fell by four to 71, lowering the number of those ever on ventilators to 1,730.

The number of individuals who received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine jumped by 812 to 223,421. Individuals fully immunized increased by 2,583 to 999,023.

