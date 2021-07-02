AFI delves into the modern age

An unexpected bonus in the lingering aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic is the proliferation of virtual film festivals -- enabling you to catch a battery of debut features in your living room, without having to contend with all the usual, pesky travel details. In turn, this makes it possible for critics to add new festivals into their usual rotation.

The festival of the American Film Institute (AFI), much like True/False (which was back in April), focuses entirely on the documentary form, albeit without the latter's additional thematic mantra. This year, they've culled some 29 features, amid a bevy of shorts, many of which making their festival rounds as local premieres. Here are some of the standouts from the first three days of the festival.

"The First Step": Van Jones' deeply pained soliloquy on that night back in 2016 in which our 45th president was elected remains one of the more enduring pieces of commentary on the subject. Since that night, however, Mr. Jones saw fit to find ways to better work with the Republicans, including the very man he referred to that night as a "bully" and a "bigot." The reason? His passion project, #cut50, a nonpartisan political action group focuses on prison sentence reform.

Somewhat surprisingly, from a president and cabinet strongly dedicated to "law & order," Jones found some receptive members of the president's inner council, including 45's son-in-law-turned senior adviser, Jared Kushner, whose own father was incarcerated for financial malfeasance some years before. Brandon Kramer's doc follows Jones, from that fateful night in 2016, to his near evangelical pursuit of finding bipartisan support for prison reform bills put before Congress.

Along the way, naturally, he takes considerable heat from both sides of the political fence: Conservatives couldn't trust him, and blasted him repeatedly for his comments on election night; and progressives seethed watching him work with Kushner and his ilk, which felt as if he were legitimizing an otherwise shockingly overt racist ideology perpetuated from the White House on down. Through it all -- and several times in the film, the popular CNN pundit laments the lambasting he keeps taking on twitter from both sides -- Jones soldiers on, pushing the administration and Congress to pass serious reform (if not aggressive enough to appease hard-line progressives).

Kramer's film takes some pains to show the differing viewpoints on Jones, and his (ultimately successful) push for the former president to sign into law his modest reform package, but it's pretty clear -- via the numerous shots of the ever-charismatic Jones suffering the slings and arrows of both the Blackcommunity and the right-wingers with quiet grace; and the peek into his peculiar L.A. "fortress of solitude" where the huge Superman fan explains to us how he always imagined himself as a superhero in his childhood, while displaying his many, many books on their industrial-looking shelves -- just whose side the film is ultimately on.

Still, for a figure such as Jones, an outspoken Democrat, to help enable bipartisanship on the level of getting a bill signed -- an act, it must be pointed out, enabled tremendously from, of all people, Kim Kardashian, who appears in the film briefly as she heads to the White House to course-correct the wayward president on the issue -- is still something of a miracle. Whether that bill, which led to the release of 10,000 former convicts, becomes the starting point of more superior reform, or just a drop in the bucket for the 2.2 million still locked behind bars, should go a long way toward establishing Jones' legacy.

"LFG": Talk about leverage: On the eve of the 2019 Women's World Cup, the USWNT (United States Women's National Soccer Team) -- winners of three previous World Cup trophies -- announced, appropriately enough, on March 1, National Women's Day, that they were suing their own governing body, the USSF (United States Soccer Federation), for equal pay along with the men's national team. Then, they went out and destroyed the field to secure their fourth World Cup title.

You'd think that alone would be enough to coax the USSF, then led by President Carlos Cordeiro, to come to the bargaining table and finally agree to equal compensation, but despite the afterglow of victory, in a game viewed over the world by 1.25 billion people, the USSF dug their heels in and fought against the women. As captured over the course of a breathless 18 months since then, Andrea Nix and Sean Fine's inspiring film, the women, led by all-world player and outspoken political progressive Megan Rapinoe, didn't dream of backing down.

Headed to mediation in the summer of 2019, there was hope a bargain could be reached, but when that didn't take place, and it became evident the lawsuit was going to end up in court, the USSF, in a cataclysmically bad move, both legally and optically, put out as a news release their central argument to withhold equal pay: Simply put, women were athletically inferior to their male counterparts.

Needless to say, this bit of stunningly inept and offensive idiocy was met with derision and outrage, causing the USSF to put out a retraction and fire its president (it certainly didn't help the governing body's cause that the foundation's own sponsors expressed equal disbelief and fury at it). Now, some 25 months into the lawsuit, after a federal judge struck down a central tenet of the women's argument, the case remains unresolved, but the team's desire to fight has remained at a fever pitch.

Utilizing first-person interviews, behind-the-scenes footage of the women, including players Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press and Becky Sauerbrunn, among others, game highlights, and newscasts, the film dutifully renders the women's plight, and their utter frustration at a system that seems, as one player notes, locked down in time from the 1950s. It's a nice piece of work as a riveting bit of legal drama, a sports showcase and a deeper look into gender politics in the 21st century. One gets the sense the women will ultimately prevail -- not the least because the USWNT is vastly more successful and popular than the men's squad -- but history will be harshly unkind to the the pasty white men who led the USSF to such catastrophically poor decision-making.

Still, there may be reason to hope: After the resignation of former president Cordeiro, the newly installed head of the USSF is, in fact, a female former USWNT player, Cindy Parlow Cone.

"Searchers": Pacho Velez's engaging doc begins somewhat disturbingly, with a young New Yorker staring intently into the camera, and seemingly, directly at us. He mumbles periodically, either in the affirmative or the negative, for reasons we at first don't understand. Then, it slowly becomes clear, via a carefully orchestrated screen reflection, that the young man, known as Shaq Shaq, is, in actuality, not staring so intently at us, but at a dating app Velez and his team has ingeniously placed before him.

His intense focus, then, is toward the endless stream of fellow singles putting their faith into a phone app in hopes of meeting someone and finding a real connection. Shot at least partially over last summer, in the age of covid, Velez's film moves neatly between aspiring singles: From a young gay man looking for a quick hook-up; to a shy young Asian woman trying to determine the best way to conjure a profile; to a pair of young women making arrangements with a Sugar Daddy; to a remarkable 88-year-old woman looking for a man in his 60s who could have a chance of keeping up with her.

Along the way, Velez also offers up his own singlehood, subjecting himself to the same self-interrogation and scrutiny as his other, myriad subjects, looking at potential partners with his mom and deciding which way to swipe. What's captured, beyond the icky-but-necessary hideousness of this online dating process, is a moment in place and time, New York in the summer of 2020, when nearly everyone fell to one sort of lonely despair or another, and the only solution was to stick your neck out even farther, in hopes of assuaging your existential anxiety.