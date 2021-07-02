Are theaters back to normal? Some say not yet

Is the box office back?

Hollywood is hoping so as Universal Pictures reports that the ninth installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, "F9: The Fast Saga," earned $70 million on 4,179 screens -- the largest theater count for a single film since the pandemic shuttered the movie theater business in March 2020.

"F9" should be a "catalyst not only for the film but for the theater industry as a whole," Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Geetha Ranganathan and Kevin Near said in a report.

Universal's decision to delay the release of "F9" to June placed the film in the "perfect sweet spot of ever-increasing vaccinations, growing consumer confidence, and momentum built over the past few weeks by a selection of films that has drawn enthusiastic patrons to the multiplex," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said Sunday.

The opening receipts for the series that began 20 years ago and has collected $6.2 billion in total global box office revenue falls within the range of previous iterations of the car-racing action series -- which saw its peak in 2015 when "Furious 7" took in $147 million during its debut weekend, and its nadir in 2006 with "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," which earned only $23.9 million in its opening weekend.

Internationally, the newest movie has already earned more than $300 million with a majority of the ticket sales coming from China, where "F9" recently crossed the $200 million mark.

"In hindsight, it turned out to be a really great decision," Donna Langley, chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said Saturday. "We had a range of scenarios from best to worst, and this is right there as the best."

Further, about 80% of movie theaters have now reopened, with rules around masks and social distancing continuing to ease, according to data from Comscore.

"A Quiet Place Part II," a Paramount Pictures film that came out in May, took the No. 2 spot last weekend, making $6.2 million. Until the debut of "F9," it was the largest movie opening in the pandemic, generating $48 million on its first three days in domestic cinemas.

Overall, the 10 biggest films last weekend more than doubled the box-office take of the week before's top 10, which generated $44.1 million in ticket sales.

Others haven't been as lucky. Warner Bros.' "In the Heights," for instance, has had a muted run in theaters despite rave reviews from some critics. Since opening simultaneously in theaters and on the company's streaming service, HBO Max, on June 11, the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical has earned only $22.5 million.

"I would call the moviegoing market during the last month 'tentative,'" said David A. Gross, who owns Franchise Entertainment Research, a movie consultancy. "It's hard to get a clean read because of the muddle of streaming options -- different for each movie."

Indeed, the pandemic has only accelerated Hollywood's interest in experimenting with release patterns for its feature films, and that flexibility is likely to continue into the foreseeable future.

The movie business has high expectations for Marvel's return to theaters, but "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson, will not be an exclusive theatrical release; it, too, will be available on Disney+ for an additional charge. In contrast, the Warner Bros. film "Space Jam: A New Legacy" will be free for consumers on HBO Max when it opens in theaters, similar to Universal's "Boss Baby" sequel, which, in a rare twist for the studio, will release in theaters and for free on its streaming service, Peacock.

Are all these release strategies confusing to moviegoers?

Langley doesn't think so. "Consumers definitely seem to be finding movies, whether it's in a theater or on any one of the streamers," she said. "I think the question becomes what it says about the impact that it has on the theatrical business."

Gross says it's all going to take some time to sort out.

"You don't shut down a $42 billion business for 15 months, rearrange the pieces and expect it to be back to full strength in a month or two," he said. "The effects of the pandemic will take some time to heal. The new normal is coming -- it's not here yet."