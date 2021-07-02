Area agencies announce holiday closings

Several agencies announced their closing dates for the July 4 holiday.

Pine Bluff's City Hall and Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed today through Monday. Altheimer City Hall and White Hall City Hall will be closed Monday.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Monday but their Southeast Arkansas Transportation will still run for dialysis and cancer patients.

The State of Arkansas will observe Independence Day on Monday. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed but the State Capitol will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Sheridan resident joins Angus Association

Cole E. Carnes of Sheridan is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, CEO Mark McCully said in a news release.

The national organization is headquartered at St. Joseph, Mo. Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events, according to the release.