Arkansas Postcard Past

Newport, 1912: Indigenous Americans harvested freshwater mussels centuries ago, and gravesite excavations have revealed they made pearl jewelry. Early white settlers paid little attention to the mussels, allowing the creatures to grow large, and same for the pearls. In the late 1800s, a "pearl rush" began in northeastern Arkansas and spread to the tributaries of the Mississippi River, including the White River. Pictured is a pearling dredge.

