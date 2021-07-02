Average for 30-year mortgage falls to 2.98%

Mortgage rates didn't stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year, fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98%. It was 3.02% a week ago, and 3.07% a year ago.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from about 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.

The survey is based on home purchase mortgages, which means rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that went into effect in December is adding to the cost. The adjustment, which applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances, is 0.5% of the loan amount. That works out to $1,500 on a $300,000 loan.

The 15-year, fixed-rate average fell to 2.26%. It was 2.34% a week ago and 2.56% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average inched up to 2.54%. It was 2.53% a week ago and 3% a year ago.

"Despite more inflationary pressures and strong economic data releases, mortgage rates fell this week," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. "The muted reaction to the highest annual change in the core personal consumption expenditure price index in nearly three decades was the latest evidence that investors are buying into the idea that rising price pressures are transitory, and more accurate readings on inflation will come only after supply chain restrictions ease."