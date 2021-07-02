Bail denied for teenager in girl's slaying

A 16-year-old male charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old female, a shooting authorities said was done with the purpose of killing another person, will be held without bail in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center.

Keundre Parker, who reportedly surrendered to authorities, was wanted in connection with the June 7 death of Janija McGown.

In Jefferson County District Court on Thursday, prosecutors formally charged Parker with one count of capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault -- one for each potential victim he is alleged to have threatened with a firearm.

Parker could face life in prison either without the possibility of parole or with the possibility of parole after serving 28 years, due to his age, if convicted of capital murder. He could also face up to six years for each aggravated assault conviction, plus up to 15 more years as an enhanced sentence for a firearm violation.

Parker is the second person charged in McGown's death. Vernon Lee McCraney, 19, is held in the Dub Brassell Detention Center without bail after a June 23 probable cause hearing before District Court Judge John Kearney.

McCraney could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

During McCraney's hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said four to six young males were involved in the killing.

Thursday's probable cause hearing for Parker marked the first time McGown was publicly confirmed as the victim. Police and prosecutors had declined to name her during their investigations, citing her age.

According to an affidavit from Pine Bluff Police Detective Corey Wilfong, one of the intended aggravated assault victims, who drove the car in which police said McGown was found dead, said the vehicle was parked at her aunt's house but with her back facing 21st Avenue. Wilfong indicated police responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Maple Street, and an affidavit read from McCraney's hearing indicated the car was found on Spruce Street.

The driver told police she and McGown, her cousin, were sitting in the car and talking when Parker, whom she identified as another cousin, yelled "there's the car right there," the affidavit reads. Parker and his friends allegedly began shooting, and the driver reportedly told police she put her vehicle in reverse and sped off, drove "a few blocks" and stopped.

Latecia Grant, Parker's mother, told police she was with her sister, McGown's mother, during the shooting and that Parker told her "her people" were shooting the house up, according to the affidavit.

"Ms. Grant states she talked with her son, Keundre Parker, after the shooting happened," Wilfong wrote, referring to a statement Grant reportedly gave on June 10. "Ms. Grant stated Keundre told her people were shooting the house up. I told Ms. Grant her son was shooting. Ms. Grant stated, 'Yes, I know,' but someone was shooting my house first. I told Ms. Grant her house was not shot. She stated, 'Yeah,' and shaking her head up and down and looking down. Ms. Grant kept saying "nine" shot her niece. I asked Ms. Grant how she knew and she stated that's what she was told. I asked who told her and she could not provide a name or any information on someone."

Grant told Kearney she would retain a lawyer for Parker.