Blogger arrested, accused of harassing city worker

Authorities arrested a well-known Little Rock blogger after a warrant issued June 25 states he shouted homophobic slurs and racial references in a pair of incidents early this year.

Russ Racop, 62, has been charged with harassment in Pulaski County District Court after he followed a man in his vehicle on two separate instances shouting at him, according to court records.

Racop writes on his Bad Government in Arkansas Blogspot "exposing and documenting misdeeds and misadventures of local, county, state and federal agencies."

On Jan. 14, a Little Rock city employee told police he was walking to his car at 4521 John Barrow Road when Racop was observed watching him while sitting inside his vehicle, the warrant said.

The man attempted to avoid Racop, but Racop drove in his direction and pulled up beside him, calling him a "c* sucker," according to the warrant.

The city employee told police Racop left after seeing another person in the area, the warrant said.

Racop, the man told police, again harassed him while he was walking through a parking lot at 8610 Colonel Glenn Road on March 5 when he called him a "black fat a b" and livestreamed the confrontation to his Facebook page.

Another city employee also told police that Racop flipped him off while in the parking lot as well.

When asked by investigators for a statement about the two incidents, according to the warrant, Racop said he filed a hate-crime complaint through the Pulaski County sheriff's office against the alleged victim and City Director Doris Wright.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette no such complaint had been filed as of Thursday.

When asked about his comments on the case, Racop said much of the information given to police was false and is a part of a series of similar cases against him which are also based on false information.

He is also a defendant in a disorderly-conduct case filed in April. The trial date is set for February 9, 2022.

Racop is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on July 12 with special appointed Judge Butch Hale presiding over the case.