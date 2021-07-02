Busch tournament returns to spotlight

All systems are go for one of Central Arkansas' longest-running events to convene for the 42nd year in a row.

The Busch Softball Classic is set to begin today with a surplus of opening-round games at four different facilities in Central Arkansas, and event founder Clint Albright couldn't be happier with how things have shaped up.

"Just thrilled about it all," he said. "With everything that's gone on over the last year. ... I tell you, we're just so excited about it. It's looking like it's going to be really beautiful weather, so we're definitely happy about that part of it, too. We're just ready to get it on."

There will be 185 teams from 19 states doing just that in the three-day tournament, which will be played at the Burns Park baseball and softball complexes in North Little Rock, the Sherwood Sports Complex and Dupree Park in Jacksonville. Game times for the first games are 6:30 p.m.

Like in previous tournaments, there will again be six divisions -- Men's Major, Men's C, Men's D, Men's E, Women's Major and Women's D/E -- and all will use a double-elimination format.

Last year, the Busch Classic, which is sanctioned by the United States Special Sports Association and is currently the fourth largest adult softball tournament in the country, was played under a number of rules and regulations because of covid-19 concerns. The pandemic still lingers nationwide, but the conditions appear to be improved. That, in turn, could make for a much better experience for fans than the one that was endured a year ago.

Albright said the process of putting this year's showcase together hasn't been nearly as strenuous as it was in 2020 when the pandemic cast a cloud over sports as a whole throughout the summer. He did mention that he had several teams on the waiting list prior to setting the brackets, but there have been some that have since forfeited for various reasons.

"There's always going to be a few teams that are unable to come, most of which are out of state," Albright explained. "Two of those teams, though, just kind of dropped the ball, but they agreed to pay a forfeit fee. Doing that was a good thing because you still are able to pay the umpires and scorekeepers.

"When teams cancel, it ends up being two forfeits because it's one in the winner's bracket and one in the loser's bracket. But it all worked out."

The tournament will officially get underway at 5 p.m. at the Sherwood Sports Complex with the Home Runs for the Hungry, a fundraiser that Albright said he's looking forward to seeing.

"It's a home run derby, and the people from the Arkansas Food Bank are coming out," he said. "All the money from the home run derby goes to them, every cent of it. We're not taking any of it, they get all of it. The guys really like to do that.

"It's $20 to do it, and we've got a bunch of prizes for the winner. It's a really neat thing for a very, very good cause."

Following the home run derby, the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the pavilion near field No. 10. That portion of the event wasn't held last year so the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be inducted.

In addition, a fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday in Sherwood.