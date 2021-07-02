Calendar 7-2-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Beginning Friday, July 2

City hall, courthouse closes for July 4

The city of Pine Bluff offices and the Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Friday and Monday, July 2 and July 5, according to spokesmen.

Sunday, July 4

Pine Bluff to host fireworks

The Pine Bluff Festival Association and the Parks and Recreation Department of the city of Pine Bluff will host the annual 4th of July Fireworks Display in a drive up setting at 9 p.m. Sunday from the softball complex in Regional Park. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the city and state, all patrons are asked to remain in their cars and practice social distancing, according to a news release. During the event, radio station 99.3 "The Beat" will play music at 8:30 p.m. that patrons can hear through their vehicle. In case of severe weather, the fireworks display would be rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday. Details: Pine Bluff Festival Director Kerry Battle, (870) 209-0186, or Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover, (870) 536-0920.

White Hall plans July 4 fireworks display

White Hall will host its Fourth of July Alva Domon Memorial Fireworks show around 9 p.m., Sunday, July 4, in front of the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The location was changed because of the construction at White Hall High School. The in-person show is free and open to the public.

Through Monday, July 5

Adult Ceramics Workshop with Yelena Petroukhina open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome guest artist Yelena Petroukhina as she leads a ceramics workshop for adults. The workshop is from 6-8:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2, and July 5. Students ages 18 and older will learn fundamental clay hand-building techniques, surface and monoprinted image transfer techniques on clay, use of commercial glazes, and an introduction to kiln use. They will work in the ceramics studio of ASC's new ARTSpace on Main facility, 623 S. Main St. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

Through Tuesday, July 6

Sheriff's office holds cereal drive

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is again participating in the THV 11 News and Arkansas Food Bank Summer Cereal Drive and encouraging the community to support the effort. A collection bin will be set up at the front lobby of the administrative office of the sheriff's office at 410 E. Second Ave. Cereal donations will be accepted through July 6, according to a news release.

Wednesday, July 7

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Friday, July 9

ASC hosts Platinum Hitz at Live@5

Pine Bluff's Platinum Hitz, a multi-instrumental and vocal R&B band, will bring old school and slow jams to the Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. July 9 on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The band has a unique blend of solid, soulful and bluesy sounds, according to a news release. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

Beginning Friday, July 9

Boys and Girls Club observes 75th anniversary

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary. July 9 -- the annual Heroes Banquet will be celebrated. July 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the club will have an outdoor event at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, starting with an opening ceremony that will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, vendors, youth activities, and entertainment. The club is also seeking alumni to join the 75 club, who will be recognized at the event July 10. For details or to make donations, people may visit the website at www.boysgirlsclubjc.org. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Saturday, July 10

ASC to host Funday at Boys and Girls Club

The community is invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County. ASC will host its Second Saturday Family FunDay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at the Boys & Girls Club, 2701 Short Reeker St. The activity will be creating magic sand. This science experiment will teach visitors how to create sand that repels water.

Through Saturday, July 10

ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition through July 10. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. "Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to a news release. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Monday, July 12

UAM Kids University set

The sixth UAM Kids' University will be held Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp for students entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity, according to a news release. Sessions for students in grades 1-3 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for 4-6th graders will be held from 1-5 p.m. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate -- $25 per day; all four days: $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31. The price for all four days increases to $100 after May 31. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Tuesday, July 13

ASC presents teacher workshops

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present a free teacher workshop series from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 13-15. Participants may attend virtually for one or multiple sessions. Dates and topics are: July 13: Trauma–Informed Education; July 14: Learning Through ALL the ARTS!; and July 15: Arts & Science Center: Your Learning Resource. The registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 7. For more information, email ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller at rmiller@asc701.org.

Thursday, July 15

Former Razorback Elliott to speak at Rotary

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host its annual Hooten's Arkansas Football program during its luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The program will be presented by Hooten's and feature special guest Marcus Elliott, former Razorback All-Southwest Conference offensive lineman, according to a news release. The club is extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Friday, July 16

Music award applications available

The Lewis Prize for Music is accepting 2022 Accelerator Awards applications. The agency is a music arts philanthropy committed to awarding at least $15 million over the next five years to youth development organizations, according to a news release. The awards are open to creative youth development music organizations seeking to influence youth-serving systems so all young people have access to learning, creating, and performing experiences that reflect their culture and identity, according to the release. The application deadline is July 16. Details: https://www.thelewisprize.org/current-award-opportunities.

Thursday, July 22

Irene Rosenzweig Exhibition opens

The Arts & Science Centere for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition July 22 through Oct. 16. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 22. Juror Deidre Argyle, assistant professor of sculpture at Missouri State University at Springfield, will announce prize winners at 5:30 p.m. including Best of Show, first place, second place, and three merit awards.

Beginning Saturday, July 24

ASC hosts The Miracle Worker auditions

The Arts & Science Centere for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is seeking people ages 11 and older to audition for its September theatrical production, The Miracle Worker. Audition dates are July 24-25. For more information and to sign up for an audition slot, visit asc701.org/auditions. This drama tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student Helen Keller, who is blind and deaf. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 11 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater in the ART WORKS on Main at 627 S. Main St.

Beginning Thurday, July 29

UAPB alumni group plans conference

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association invites alumni to register for the Virtual Alumni 2021 Summer Conference to be held July 29-31 via Zoom. The event will be hosted by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter, according to a news release. Highlights include: speakers and presenters, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Day and Ask the Administration. On Ask the Administration, participants may submit a maximum of two questions to UAPBalumniconference@gmail.com to be addressed by either National Alumni President Kymara Seals or UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander or their appointees. Regular registration is $30 per person (through July 5. Alumni are also encouraged to make a donation for the Summer Conference Scholarship Fund to help a UAPB student in need of tuition or book assistance. Details: uapbalumni.org or the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309.

Through Friday, July 30

Area Agency fan drive underway

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Beat the Heat Annual Fan Drive Monday through July 30. The fan drive will be held in the counties the agency serves: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson, according to a news release. People interested in donating fans or air conditioners should call Area Agency. People who need fans must be disabled or 60 years old or older and contact the agency. Their names will be placed on a list waiting list. The applicants will be told when the fans may be picked up. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn when obtaining fans. Applicants will be asked to present ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Through Friday, Aug. 6

TOPPS hosts summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug. 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Through Friday, Aug. 13

Generator hosts youth digital camp

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., an innovation hub of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a summer camp entited Building Digital Skills Forward. The camp will be held June 14-July 2, July 5-23 and July 26-Aug. 13, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Building Digital Skills Forward is a summer, engaging, rigorous, multi-track program for 6-12th graders to develop their inherent digital and digital-related skills. For details and registration, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/

Through Saturday, Aug. 14

Arkansas Women to Watch 2021: Paper Routes open

Paper Routes, an exhibition curated by Allison Glenn of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be on view through Aug. 14 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This show features work by Arkansas women and is themed around inventive uses of paper. Joli Livaudais of Little Rock will represent Arkansas in the exhibition Women to Watch. Other artists include Kim Brewer, Linda Nguyen Lopez and Suzannah Schreckhise.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber presents Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Chris Robinson, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $250 to sponsor a table for eight people. The expo continues with the VIP hour from 9-10 a.m. The trade show floor will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring exhibits from area businesses and community organizations. For details or booth reservations, contact Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Aug. 20

Ag Hall of Fame plans induction ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame announced Aug. 20 as a target date for the induction ceremony for its next class of inductees. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, the director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, Aug. 28

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn," a multi-media retrospective exhibition. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition is an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to honor Jefferson County Farm Family

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Underway

HUD announces covid-19 aid possible for late mortgages

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is urging struggling homeowners to request a mortgage payment forbearance from their servicer now. If homeowners need assistance, the covid-19 forbearance – a reduction or pause in their mortgage payment – can be requested by the borrower, according to a news release. More than 325,000 homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages that are at least two payments behind (60+ days delinquent) on their mortgage payments have not requested a forbearance and are at risk of losing their homes. For help talking to your mortgage servicer or understanding your options, call (800) 569-4287 to contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency in your area. Details: www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov.

Railroad Museum open

The Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society Inc., reopened June 5. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with free admission. Details: https://arkansasrailroadmuseum.org/

Arts center summer camps underway

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Gould Youth Ministries feeding program underway

Gould Youth Ministries (GYM) will offer free grab and go meals in its summer feeding program Monday through Thursday through Aug. 12. Meals will be available:Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 Camden Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m. (through July 29); Watson Chapel fieldhouse gymnasium; breakfast 7:50a.m.-8:30a.m. and lunch noon-1:15 p.m. (through Aug. 12); Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); snack and supper 3:30-5:30p.m. (through-July 8); LL Owen Elementary School Cafeteria, 3605 Oakwood Road; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Edgewood Elementary School, 4100 W. 32nd Ave.; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30a.m. (July 12-July 29); Cherry St. Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St.; snack and supper 4:15-5:30 p.m. through Aug. 12); Old Dollarway High School fieldhouse gymnasium, 4900 Dollarway Road; snack and supper 5-6:15p.m. (June 14-Aug. 12); BRAVE, Pine Bluff Convention Center # 2 Convention Center Drive; breakfast and lunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (only one day, Saturday, Aug. 7); Details: Antoinette Burks, GYM director, alburks1@ualr.edu.

Virtual VA claims clinic announced

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs (VA) Regional Office is holding monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinics for Arkansas veterans who have questions about their VA claims, according to a news release. The first claims clinic began May 27. Participants must make an appointment. To schedule a virtual appointment, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The virtual clinics will be staffed by VA Regional Office employees ready to assist veterans one-on-one with specific questions regarding VA claims, according to the release. For details about VA benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Utility, rent assistance available

Arkansans who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills due to covid-19 can apply now for federal money to help cover costs incurred since April 2020, according to an Entergy Arkansas news release. The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has allocated $173 million to be administered through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to distribute the available funds. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance for rent and/or utility costs incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Details: ar.gov/rentrelief or https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ or https://www.entergy-arkansas.com/payment-options/.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and up at the JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St. Covid-19 vaccinations will be available from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be an on-going program, according to a news release. JCCSI's medical team will provide the Moderna vaccine. People should call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome.

Health departments offering Moderna shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine to anyone 18 or older at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.