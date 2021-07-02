Children's fishing derby kicks off 2021 Sulphur Day celebration

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- The popular fishing derby was the kickoff event at the 2021 Sulphur Day celebration Saturday. Sign-up began at 8 a.m., and the derby continued until 10 a.m.

A sudden downpour accompanied by pretty high winds occurred just about starting time and a few of the early arrivals got soaked. However, when the storm moved on through and the clouds cleared, young fishermen went to work in earnest. Fishing was slow at the outset with very few getting even a bite. Several were heard to comment, "They said they stocked 300 fish in here. You'd think someone would be getting a bite!"

Several youngsters gave up, packed up their gear and headed for other activities. A few went over to the nearby pavilion and enjoyed a pancake breakfast which was also being held from 8 to 10 a.m., then returned to fish some more. About 9:30, with only a half-hour of fishing remaining, someone caught a pretty good-sized catfish on the far side of the creek. Soon, another youngster pulled one out on the dam. Several began getting bites and the majority of fish were caught as the derby wound down to the wire.

William Hatfield, 10, of Noel, Mo., who pulled in a 20-inch catfish, was the winner of the biggest fish honor, and his prize included a plaque and a collapsible fishing pole and tackle box in a bag which he's looking forward to using all summer. Runners up in the biggest fish category were Kaysen Nelson, of Sulphur Springs, with a 19-inch catfish and River Janes with an 18-inch catfish.

Kailyn Bottoms, 13, of Decatur, won the prize for the smallest fish with a 5.25-inch catfish. Kailyn also received a plaque, fishing pole and tackle box.

Chief Marie Long and Captain John Sturdivant, of the Sulphur Springs Fire Department, had worked hard collecting donations of prizes from Cabela's, Academy Sports in Rogers, and a couple of anonymous donors. Other prizes were donated through a grant from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and there were prizes for each child who participated whether he caught a fish or not. Prizes included fishing lures, "Gone Fishing" signs, mini tackle boxes, fishing rods and other fishing-related items.

There were a total of 51 entrants in the derby, according to Fire Chief Marie Long.