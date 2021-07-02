China won't be bullied, Xi vows at rally

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday that anyone who tries to bully China "will face broken heads and bloodshed," in a defiant speech hailing the country's rise that elicited loud cheers from a carefully chosen crowd at a celebration of the centenary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

In unusually forceful language, Xi appeared to be hitting back at the U.S. and others that have criticized the rising power's trade and technology policies, military expansion and human-rights record. In an hourlong speech, he also said the nation must stick to its one-party rule, emphasizing the Communists' role in lifting China to global prominence.

The rally in some ways recalled the mass events held by Mao Zedong, communist China's founding leader. More than 70,000 people attended Thursday's event, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi, who heads the party and is thought to be considering a third term starting next year, received the biggest applause when he said the party had restored China's dignity after decades of subjugation to Western powers and Japan in the 19th and 20th centuries, and turned it into the world's second-largest economy in recent decades.

"The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us, and anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people," said Xi, who has eliminated limits on his time in office, prompting speculation that he could rule for life, as Mao did.

The strong language appeared aimed at revving up and playing to a domestic audience. The strongest elements of it -- the references to bashing heads and bloodshed -- were left out of state media's English translation of the quote.

Xi declared that China had restored order in Hong Kong after anti-government protests in 2019 and reiterated the Communist Party's determination to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control.

Both policies have been widely criticized by Western democracies. They have accused the Communist Party of abusing its power at home, including detaining more than 1 million Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim minorities for political reeducation in the northwest region of Xinjiang, and for imprisoning or intimidating into silence those it sees as potential opponents from Tibet to Hong Kong.

As part of a continuing crackdown on anti-government protests in the city that long enjoyed freedoms not seen on the mainland, police in Hong Kong sealed off Victoria Park on Thursday. In the past, the park was the starting point for annual pro-democracy marches on July 1, the anniversary of the British return of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Xi also said the party would retain absolute control over the military, which now has the world's second-largest annual budget after the U.S. "We will turn the people's military into a world-class military, with even stronger capabilities and even more reliable means to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, security and development interests," he said.

Xi appears to be setting up China for a protracted struggle with the U.S., said Robert Sutter of George Washington University's Elliot School of International Affairs. He said China is pursuing "its very self-centered policy goals at the expense of others and of the prevailing world order."

Information for this article was contributed by Yu Bing and Caroline Chen of The Associated Press.

A military band rehearses for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, waves above a large portrait of the late leader Mao Zedong during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, waves next to former President Hu Jintao, right, during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Helicopters fly over Chinese flags at Tiananmen Square in the formation of "100" during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A man uses his smartphone to film a large video screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of China's Communist Party at Tiananmen Square, outside a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, July 1, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with speeches and grand displays intended to showcase economic progress and social stability to justify its iron grip on political power. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Chinese flags are waved during a rehearsal for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride on a bus with a tv screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of China's Communist Party at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Thursday, July 1, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with speeches and grand displays intended to showcase economic progress and social stability to justify its iron grip on political power. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)