City leadership class tours medical center

The 2021 Leadership Pine Bluff Class visited Jefferson Regional Medical Center for its June "Health & Human Services" session, according to the Chamber newsletter. Leadership Pine Bluff is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The group got a sneak peek of the state-of-the-art Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center, toured the Wellness Center and heard from Jefferson Regional CEO Brian Thomas. The class also participated in an informative stress and time management session, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Leadership Pine Bluff Class members and the agencies they represent include Chaketa Alexander, Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District; Lauren Bland, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas; Monique Benford, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Flora Bishop, Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office; Jennifer Brewer, Express Employment Professionals; Autumn Clark, Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson & Raley;

Tyrone Ford, Sixth Division Circuit Court; Amber Harvey, JRMC; Kelly Hobson, Jenkins Memorial Center; Cara Howard, Simmons Bank; Zola Hudson, Mayor, City of Altheimer; Henri Linton, Saracen Casino;

Travis Mosler, Crossbuck Creative; Natilie Penister, Sixth Division Circuit Court; Laura Beth Shaner, Jeffersom Regional Medical Center; Arey Surratt, Pine Bluff Arsenal; Maurice Taggart, Pine Bluff Urban Renewal; Meridith R. Troeger, CDI Contractors LLC; Lisa Williams, Sixth Division Circuit Court; and Stephanie Pugh Williams, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

For details, follow the Chamber on Facebook.