Collins helps White Sox finish off sweep of Twins

CHICAGO -- Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth consecutive game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Thursday.

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota's bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth consecutive after losing seven of nine.

"It was a great example of how tough this team is between the ears," White Sox Manager Tony La Russa said.

Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mendick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

Michael Kopech (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and Garrett Crochet struck out Miguel Sano to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Ryan Jeffers drove in a run in the ninth off of White Sox closer Liam Hendricks in a non-save situation.

Chicago has scored 35 runs over four games after scoring 20 in its previous eight.

The White Sox secured their second consecutive home-series sweep of the Twins this season, the first time the team has swept back-to-back home series against Minnesota since 1995. Chicago is 8-1 against its division rival this season.

"Sweeping them, that was huge for us," Collins said. "I wouldn't say anything is permanent in baseball until the season is over. It's definitely good to get those three wins against those guys."

Minnesota's bats came alive in the fifth after Chicago starter Carlos Rodon retired the previous 10 batters. Alex Kirilloff scored from second on Gilberto Celestino's single after Brian Goodwin's throw from left field went to the backstop. Andrelton Simmons drove in a run off a double, Josh Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly to tie it and Nelson Cruz gave the Twins a 4-3 lead on a single to left.

Rodon escaped the fifth inning by striking out Sano. He allowed 4 runs in 5 innings, striking out 9.

Goodwin started scoring in the second inning when he hit a home run for the second straight day, hitting a curveball off of Twins starter Jose Berrios to the right-center field bleachers. Chicago added two home runs after hitting six as a team the night before.

ASTROS 7, INDIANS 2 Jose Altuve hit a grand slam to briefly quiet constant booing by Cleveland fans, Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley homered, and Houston snapped a four-game losing streak. Jeered from the moment he stepped into the batter's box to start the game, Altuve connected for his fifth career slam in the fifth inning off rookie J.C. Mejia (1-3) to give Houston a 5-2 lead.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3 Joey Gallo homered in his fifth consecutive game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and Texas pounded Oakland. Gallo's five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven consecutive games in 2006.

MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu and Seattle beat Toronto. Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third consecutive start. Fraley, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each had two hits for Seattle, which finished its trip with a 4-2 record.

ROYALS 15, RED SOX 1 Kike Hernandez led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and Boston routed Kansas City. Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered. The Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2 Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

DODGERS 6, NATIONALS 2 (5) Max Muncy hit a grand slam to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a rain-shortened win against the Washington Nationals. A tornado warning caused the game to be stopped before the top of the sixth began.

BRAVES 4, METS 3 Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York after Mets ace Jacob deGrom racked up 14 strikeouts.

REDS 5, PADRES 4 Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally the Cincinnati Reds past the San Diego Padres.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 3 Merrill Kelly threw seven solid innings, Pavin Smith and Josh Reddick homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants.

